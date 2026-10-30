THC Drinks: Exhale Wellness Expands Alcohol Alternatives With Three 0.0% ABV Cans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exhale Wellness expands its beverage offering with three flavors, two THC strength options, and preorders ahead of its planned November shipping date. Charlotte, NC., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness today announced its first THC beverage line [ ], expanding its alcohol-alternative portfolio into canned, non-alcoholic drinks. The line includes three flavors, Cran Razz, Cherry Lime Chill, and Blood Orange Pomegranate, each with 5 mg or 10 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per can. Each 12 oz can is listed at 0.0% ABV, and preorders are open now at exhalewell.com. The company estimates it will ship in the first week of November 2026 to customers 21 and older in states where the products are permitted. Key Highlights

New product category: Exhale Wellness introduces its first THC beverage line alongside its existing gummies, vapes, and flowers.

Three flavors: Cran Razz, Cherry Lime Chill, and Blood Orange Pomegranate.

Two labeled strengths: 5 mg and 10 mg THC per 12 oz can.

Alcohol content: 0.0% ABV, as stated on the product pages. Availability: Preorders are open at exhalewell.com, with shipment estimated for the first week of November 2026. The line does not ship to eight states. Exhale Wellness Expands Its Alcohol Alternatives Portfolio With Three THC Beverage Flavors Exhale Wellness has added a Drinks category to its online store for the first time. The new THC sodas [ ] join the company's gummies, vapes, and flower, giving the brand a canned alcohol alternative for adults 21 and older. Each can shares the same base specification: 12 fl oz, one serving, and 0.0% ABV. Each soda uses nano-emulsified, hemp-derived Delta-9 THC with no CBD, according to the product pages. The company's listings describe the flavors this way:

Cran Razz: tart cranberry and fresh raspberry, and the lightest can in the lineup at 45 calories.

Cherry Lime Chill: sweet cherry and zesty lime with a splash of berry. Blood Orange Pomegranate: fresh blood orange with a sweet rush of pomegranate. Table 1: Exhale Wellness THC Beverage Lineup

Product THC options Calories Sugar Sweetener Cran Razz 5 mg, 10 mg 45 11 g Cane sugar, monk fruit extract Cherry Lime Chill 5 mg, 10 mg 90 22 g Cane sugar Blood Orange Pomegranate 5 mg, 10 mg 80 20 g Cane sugar

Nutrition values as listed on the exhalewell.com product pages at the time of this announcement.

"Adults have asked us for a canned drink they can bring to a dinner or a party, with the details printed where they can see them," said Eva Xaviers, spokesperson for Exhale Wellness. "Every listing shows the milligrams, the ABV, the calories and the sugar. Our customers can read the label and make their own choice."

What to Drink Instead of Alcohol? Three Flavors Offer Different Options for Alcohol-Free Occasions

Adults deciding what to drink instead of alcohol can choose from mocktails, sparkling water, non-alcoholic beer, dealcoholized wine, and THC beverages. Each format carries different contents and different label information. The three Exhale Wellness sodas add another option to that range, with each flavor suited to a different occasion.



An after-work drink: Cran Razz, a sweet-and-tart 45-calorie can.

For dinner or a social gathering: Blood Orange Pomegranate, the bold, fruity option. A gathering where mixed drinks are served: Cherry Lime Chill, served chilled straight from the can.

Interest in alternatives to alcohol shows up in national polling. Gallup's August 2026 consumption survey found that 17% of U.S. adults, including 20% of drinkers and 14% of non-drinkers, consumed non-alcoholic beer, wine, or spirits instead of an alcoholic drink in the past year. Gallup first asked the question in 2026.

Beverage category Alcohol content What consumers should know Mocktails Usually 0.0% ABV Ingredients and nutritional values vary Non-alcoholic beer Varies by product Check the label for residual alcohol Exhale Wellness THC drinks Stated as 0.0% ABV Contains 5 mg or 10 mg THC per can





A 0.0% ABV label describes alcohol content only. THC is psychoactive, and the Exhale Wellness sodas are intended for adults 21 and older who understand that difference before they choose one.

THC Drinks vs. Traditional Alcohol-Free Beverages: Understanding the Differences

THC drinks and conventional non-alcoholic drinks can share a 0.0% ABV label while containing very different ingredients. ABV measures alcohol as a share of the liquid. THC milligrams measure the amount of a psychoactive cannabinoid in each can. The two numbers describe separate product characteristics, and one cannot be converted into the other.

The distinction matters for adults searching for non-alcoholic drinks that give you a buzz. Sparkling water and most mocktails are not ordinarily associated with intoxication. A THC soda contains a measured dose of Delta-9 THC, and the Exhale Wellness product pages state clearly: "This is real Delta-9 THC. If you're tested for work, or expect to be, skip it."

Anyone weighing THC drinks vs alcohol-free beverages should check four items on the label: the THC amount per can, the serving size, the full ingredient panel, and any posted warnings. Formulations differ from brand to brand. The time it takes to notice effects also varies by product and by person.

Attribute Exhale Wellness THC drinks Conventional non-alcoholic beverages Alcohol content Stated as 0.0% ABV Depends on the product THC content 5 mg or 10 mg per can Usually none Primary label information THC amount, ingredients, ABV Ingredients, nutrition, and ABV where applicable Psychoactive potential Yes Not ordinarily associated with THC intoxication





Exhale Wellness Sets Pricing and Preorder Availability for Its New THC Drinks

Exhale Wellness THC drinks for sale [ ] on exhalewell.com are listed from $48.00 per pack at the time of this announcement. Buyers can choose 5 mg or 10 mg strength and a pack size of 8, 12, or 16 cans. The product pages mark the line as a preorder, with shipment estimated for the first week of November 2026.

Table 2: Product Pricing

Strength Pack sizes Listed price 5 mg 8, 12 or 16 cans From $48.00 per pack 10 mg 8, 12 or 16 cans From $48.00 per pack

Final pricing for each strength and pack size is shown on the product page at checkout.

Delivery requires a signature from an adult 21 or older, and the company's store-wide policy offers free shipping on orders over $80. Shipment timing is an estimate and may change.

Alcohol Alternatives Market Trends Put New Beverage Formats in Focus

U.S. drinking sits at the lowest level in Gallup's records. Gallup reported on August 20, 2026, that 54% of U.S. adults say they drink alcohol, a record low for the second consecutive year in a trend that dates back to 1939. The same survey found that 51% of adults believe one or two drinks a day is bad for one's health.

Among drinkers who already consume non-alcoholic beverages, 38% told Gallup they are drinking more of them than they used to. That figure is about double the 17% who said they are drinking less. Gallup's substitution questions covered non-alcoholic beer, wine, and spirits, and the survey did not measure use of THC beverages.

THC beverages are tracked separately. In an April 2026 analysis, NIQ reported that THC beverages reached $239 million in mainstream U.S. retail sales over the latest 52 weeks, up 135% year over year. NIQ also found that 50% of U.S. adults are interested in trying cannabis-infused beverages, with low-to-mid dose products leading adoption.

Flavor range, clear labeling, and format shape how adults compare non-alcoholic drinks. Exhale Wellness's entry is a single-company development in that market and does not, by itself, indicate an industry-wide trend.

Where to Find Exhale Wellness THC Drinks and Check Shipping Eligibility

You can preorder Exhale Wellness THC drinks at exhalewell.com on the individual product pages for Cran Razz, Cherry Lime Chill, and Blood Orange Pomegranate. Shipment is estimated for the first week of November 2026. Orders ship only to states where hemp-derived THC products are permitted, and every buyer must be 21 or older.

We do not ship to California, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Rhode Island, or Utah. Shipping eligibility can change as state and federal rules change. Customers should check the current product listing, the can label, and their local laws before ordering any alcohol alternative that contains THC.

A federal redefinition of hemp under H.R. 6500, signed September 2, 2026, is scheduled to take effect December 11, 2026, with a limit of 0.4 mg total THC per container (Foley Hoag ). Counsel to decide whether and how this release addresses availability after that date.

Fact Sheet

Item Details Brand Exhale Wellness Product Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC sodas Flavours Cran Razz, Cherry Lime Chill, Blood Orange Pomegranate Can size 12 fl oz, one serving per can THC options 5 mg and 10 mg per can, nano-emulsified, no CBD Alcohol content 0.0% ABV Calories Cran Razz 45; Cherry Lime Chill 90; Blood Orange Pomegranate 80 Price From $48.00 per pack (8, 12 or 16 cans) Availability Preorder; shipment estimated for the first week of November 2026 Not shipped to CA, CO, DE, ID, IA, MT, RI, UT Age requirement 21+, adult signature required on delivery Website exhalewell.com

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness sells hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including gummies, vapes, flower, and, now, THC beverages, through exhalewell.com. The company uses USA-grown hemp and publishes certificates of analysis from ISO-accredited third-party labs at exhalewell.com/labs.

Disclaimer and Media Contact

These products contain hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and are intended only for adults 21 and older. THC can cause impairment. Do not drive or operate machinery after use, and do not combine with alcohol. Do not use if pregnant or nursing. Consult a healthcare professional before use, especially if you take prescription medication or have a medical condition. These products may cause a positive drug test. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Laws on hemp-derived THC vary by state and may change. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

CONTACT: Exhale Wellness Support Team Email:... Phone: (323) 448-3810 Website: