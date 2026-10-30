Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 36 361 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 22 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 411 40.74 40.95 40.30 179 704 MTF CBOE 3 450 40.74 41.00 40.30 140 553 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 23 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 052 40.44 41.00 39.95 163 863 MTF CBOE 2 948 40.44 41.00 40.00 119 217 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 26 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 3 964 40.47 40.60 40.25 160 423 MTF CBOE 3 036 40.47 40.55 40.25 122 867 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 27 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 799 40.56 40.80 40.00 194 647 MTF CBOE 2 201 40.43 40.80 40.10 88 986 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 28 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 294 40.29 40.65 39.95 213 295 MTF CBOE 2 206 40.29 40.65 39.95 88 880 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 36 361 40.49 41.00 39.95 1 472 435

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 October 2026 1 000 40.60 40.80 40.40 40 600 23 October 2026 800 40.30 40.60 40.00 32 240 26 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 October 2026 400 40.10 40.10 40.10 16 040 28 October 2026 1 000 40.29 40.55 40.00 40 290 Total 3 200 129 170





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 October 2026 200 41.00 41.00 41.00 8 200 23 October 2026 600 40.87 41.20 40.60 24 522 26 October 2026 400 40.50 40.60 40.40 16 200 27 October 2026 800 40.58 40.80 40.40 32 464 28 October 2026 200 40.75 40.75 40.75 8 150 Total 2 200 89 536

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 471 shares.

On 28 October 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 832 461 own shares, or 3.71% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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p261030E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement