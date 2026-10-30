Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|22 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 411
|40.74
|40.95
|40.30
|179 704
|MTF CBOE
|3 450
|40.74
|41.00
|40.30
|140 553
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|23 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 052
|40.44
|41.00
|39.95
|163 863
|MTF CBOE
|2 948
|40.44
|41.00
|40.00
|119 217
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|26 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|3 964
|40.47
|40.60
|40.25
|160 423
|MTF CBOE
|3 036
|40.47
|40.55
|40.25
|122 867
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|27 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 799
|40.56
|40.80
|40.00
|194 647
|MTF CBOE
|2 201
|40.43
|40.80
|40.10
|88 986
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|28 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 294
|40.29
|40.65
|39.95
|213 295
|MTF CBOE
|2 206
|40.29
|40.65
|39.95
|88 880
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|36 361
|40.49
|41.00
|39.95
|1 472 435
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|22 October 2026
|1 000
|40.60
|40.80
|40.40
|40 600
|23 October 2026
|800
|40.30
|40.60
|40.00
|32 240
|26 October 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 October 2026
|400
|40.10
|40.10
|40.10
|16 040
|28 October 2026
|1 000
|40.29
|40.55
|40.00
|40 290
|Total
|3 200
|129 170
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|22 October 2026
|200
|41.00
|41.00
|41.00
|8 200
|23 October 2026
|600
|40.87
|41.20
|40.60
|24 522
|26 October 2026
|400
|40.50
|40.60
|40.40
|16 200
|27 October 2026
|800
|40.58
|40.80
|40.40
|32 464
|28 October 2026
|200
|40.75
|40.75
|40.75
|8 150
|Total
|2 200
|89 536
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 471 shares.
On 28 October 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 832 461 own shares, or 3.71% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
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p261030E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
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