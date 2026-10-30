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Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


Date: 2026-10-30 03:16:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 36 361 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
22 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 411 40.74 40.95 40.30 179 704
MTF CBOE 3 450 40.74 41.00 40.30 140 553
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
23 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 052 40.44 41.00 39.95 163 863
MTF CBOE 2 948 40.44 41.00 40.00 119 217
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
26 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 3 964 40.47 40.60 40.25 160 423
MTF CBOE 3 036 40.47 40.55 40.25 122 867
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
27 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 799 40.56 40.80 40.00 194 647
MTF CBOE 2 201 40.43 40.80 40.10 88 986
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
28 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 294 40.29 40.65 39.95 213 295
MTF CBOE 2 206 40.29 40.65 39.95 88 880
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 36 361 40.49 41.00 39.95 1 472 435

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
22 October 2026 1 000 40.60 40.80 40.40 40 600
23 October 2026 800 40.30 40.60 40.00 32 240
26 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
27 October 2026 400 40.10 40.10 40.10 16 040
28 October 2026 1 000 40.29 40.55 40.00 40 290
Total 3 200 129 170


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
22 October 2026 200 41.00 41.00 41.00 8 200
23 October 2026 600 40.87 41.20 40.60 24 522
26 October 2026 400 40.50 40.60 40.40 16 200
27 October 2026 800 40.58 40.80 40.40 32 464
28 October 2026 200 40.75 40.75 40.75 8 150
Total 2 200 89 536

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 471 shares.

On 28 October 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 832 461 own shares, or 3.71% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p261030E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN30102026004107003653ID1111888829


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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