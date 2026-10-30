NIA Arrests Advocate In Bihar's Hajipur In AK-47 Smuggling, Arms Supply Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an advocate during a midnight operation in Hajipur in Bihar's Vaishali district, in connection with an alleged arms smuggling and supply network involving sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles.

The arrested man has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Singh, alias Chhotu Lal, a resident of SDO Road under the jurisdiction of Nagar police station.

He reportedly practises as an advocate at the Patna High Court.

According to sources, the NIA team apprehended him around 1 a.m. in Johari Bazar after surrounding him on the main road.

He was reportedly waiting for a vehicle that had allegedly been arranged to help him leave the area.

The agency team, which was already positioned nearby, took him into custody.

A car was also seized at the spot and later handed over to the local Nagar police.

The arrest was made in connection with NIA case R.C. No. 11/2024/NIA/DLI, which relates to the alleged smuggling, procurement and supply of illegal weapons, including AK-47 rifles.

The agency is investigating the network involved in sourcing and distributing the weapons, and the possible role of other individuals.

Sandeep Kumar Singh had previously come under the agency's scanner in the same case.

During an earlier raid at his residence on SDO Road, the NIA allegedly recovered an illegal 9mm pistol.

The agency had been monitoring his activities since then.

Sources said the advocate appeared to have anticipated his arrest and had left his residence late at night before reaching Johari Bazar.

He was allegedly waiting for the vehicle when the NIA team intercepted him.

The operation created a stir among the local residents.

A crowd gathered at the spot after news of the arrest spread.

The NIA has taken the accused into custody for questioning as part of its investigation into the alleged arms trafficking network.

Investigators are seeking to establish the supply chain, identify other people connected with the operation and determine their respective roles.

The arrest was also confirmed by the SHO of the Nagar police station.

Further details of the investigation and the agency's findings are awaited.