Rs 1.25 Crore Loot! Thief Sneaks Into Jaipur BJP MLA's Jaipur Home At Midnight, CCTV Captures Break-In (WATCH)

Cash, jewellery, a laptop and other valuables worth approximately Rs 1.25 crore were allegedly stolen during a midnight burglary at the Jaipur residence of BJP MLA and former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Singhvi. The incident, which happened about 2 am on Wednesday, was recorded by a CCTV camera situated at the property. Surveillance footage shows a person dressed in black entering the property, and then departing without anybody noticing.

Singhvi, MLA from Chhabra Assembly seat, was apparently away in his area at the time of the crime. The occurrence raises major doubts on the safety of common man and the authorities' capacity to prevent similar crimes considering that the MLA's house is not only tightly secured but is also located on Hari Marg, behind the Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) in Jaipur.

The intruder allegedly took advantage of the MLA's absence to enter the house and make off with valuables before escaping. CCTV footage has become a major piece of evidence in the case. The suspect may be observed traveling across the premises at night, clothed all in black.

In the video, the burglar enters the residence and sneaks into what appears to be the kitchen area and then enters another room. Footage is being reviewed by officers in a bid to identify the offender and piece together the events leading up to the crime.

After getting information about the crime, a crew from the Sodala police station attended the house and checked the place. The police started gathering evidence and examining how the invader got inside the property.

Manoj Bairwal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sodala police station, stated that the police team visited the spot after getting the information. Early indications were that cash and valuables had been taken. Investigators are now trying to identify the person seen in the CCTV footage and track down the stolen property. The estimated worth of stolen products, at about Rs 1.25 crore, makes the burglary a serious theft case.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

चौरों ने बीजेपी विधायक को भी नहीं बक्शा

भाजपा विधायक प्रताप सिंह सिंघवी के जयपुर स्थित घर पर चोरी

कैश, ज्वेलरी, लैपटॉप हुआ चोरी

सिविल लाइंस में राजभवन के ठीक पास है सिंघवी का आवास Bhawani Singh (@BhawaniSinghjpr) October 29, 2026

The stolen property reportedly includes cash, jewellery, a laptop and other valuables. The precise details of the items taken and their individual values are yet to be established through the ongoing investigation. Investigators are also expected to examine other evidence gathered from the premises as they work to reconstruct the burglary.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are concentrating on identifying the perpetrator, recovering the stolen assets and finding out how the thief gained entry to the property.