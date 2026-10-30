MS Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Reflexes On Display As He Catches Falling Cricket Ball In Split Second (WATCH)

Former India captain MS Dhoni gave fans another glimpse of his sharp reflexes at a promotional event, where he managed to catch a cricket ball just as it slipped from his hand. The moment came while he was seated on a stage alongside Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana.

A clip from the event shows Dhoni trying to juggle the ball when it suddenly slips away. He reacts within seconds, leans forward and catches it before it can hit the floor. His quick response has earned praise from fans, many of whom say his wicketkeeping skills are still intact.

In the clip, Dhoni is seen sitting comfortably on a chair while holding a cricket ball. Mandhana is seated next to him with a microphone as the two appear at the event. As Dhoni tries to juggle the ball, it slips from his hand and starts falling towards the ground. However, he quickly stretches out his hand and leans forward to grab it.

The former wicketkeeper manages to save the ball just in time. The small moment has reminded fans of the quick reactions Dhoni was known for during his cricket career. His ability to respond so quickly, even while sitting back on a chair, has become the main talking point among viewers.

Still got his reflexes twitter/Ydyy3P8ouB

- Smrutisikha (@SmrutisikhaR) October 29, 2026

The clip was shared with the caption, "Still got his reflexes." Fans were quick to praise the former India captain in the comments. One user wrote, "Enough to play 2027 IPL." Another commented, "Dhoni has given up cricket but not wicketkeeping." A fan also wrote, "Thala for a Reason." Another person joined in, saying, "Thala ji gave yellow fever to the fans today."

Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League remains a topic of discussion among Chennai Super Kings supporters. The veteran player has not yet confirmed whether he will return for the 2027 season.