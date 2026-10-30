Air Defenses Down Three Missiles, 96 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform says.

According to the report, from 18:00 on Thursday, October 29, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, four Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles, and 113 attack drones, including Shahed-type UAVs (83 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoy drones.

The ballistic missiles were launched from Russia's Voronezh, Kursk and Bryansk regions, while the air-launched missiles were fired from the Belgorod region. The drones were launched from the directions of the Russian settlements of Oryol, Kursk and Shatalovo, as well as from the temporarily occupied areas of Hvardiiske in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Donetsk.

The main targets of the attack were the Kyiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Russian attack was repelled by Ukrainian Defense Forces aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 on Friday, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 99 enemy aerial targets: three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles and 96 Shahed-type drones (71 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and UAVs of other types.

Hits by Russian aerial weapons were recorded at 17 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at five other locations.

Several Russian attack drones are still in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations are ongoing.

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