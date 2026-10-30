Drones Strike Russian Oil Refinery And Military Canning Plant, Media Report

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Moscow Times reported this, according to Ukrinform.

In the morning of October 30, Governor of the Samara region Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported a drone attack on the region.

“Air defense systems and mobile fire groups are operating,” he said, providing no further details.

However, residents of Novokuybyshevsk reported explosions in the city.

According to the Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+, the drones targeted the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery.

The refinery is owned by Rosneft. It has an annual processing capacity of 8.3 million tons and produces more than 20 types of petroleum products.

The refinery has been repeatedly targeted by drones in the past, most recently on August 22.

Also, overnight on Friday, drones attacked the town of Starodub in Russia's Bryansk Region. Photos and videos posted by local residents indicate that the Konservsushprod enterprise was hit.

A large fire broke out at the plant following the attack.

Russian marketplace Ozon estimates losses from drone attacks on warehouses at over 30 billion rubles

According to the company's website, it is a“long-established manufacturer and supplier of canned food and individual meal rations for Russian law enforcement agencies and armed forces.” It also holds the rights to the Army of Russia brand.

The enterprise was previously targeted in 2023 and 2025.

As reported by Ukrinform, a local oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan caught fire overnight on October 15 following a drone attack.