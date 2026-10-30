Emirati Aesthetics Professional Salem Alqubaili Aims To Shape The Future Of The UAE's Beauty And Aesthetics Industry

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - October 30, 2026 - As the United Arab Emirates continues to develop its beauty, wellness, and medical aesthetics sectors, 24-year-old Emirati professional Salem Alqubaili is pursuing a multidisciplinary approach to aesthetics that brings together professional beauty therapy, health sciences, psychology, and client-centred care.

Alqubaili holds qualifications from ITEC and CIBTAC and is a member of the British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (BABTAC).

Encouraging Emirati Representation in Aesthetics

With a background in human resources and Emiratization, Alqubaili is particularly interested in expanding awareness of career opportunities for UAE nationals within the aesthetics industry. While Emiratization discussions often focus on conventional corporate sectors, Alqubaili believes that beauty therapy, aesthetic practice, skincare, and wellness deserve greater attention as professional career pathways for Emiratis.

Through professional practice and public discussion, Alqubaili hopes to encourage more UAE nationals to explore specialised training and long-term career development in the field.

Bringing Science and Beauty Together

Alqubaili's interests extend beyond cosmetic appearance. With an educational background in psychology and ongoing studies in health sciences, Alqubaili is interested in the relationship between skin health, emotional well-being, self-perception, and evidence-informed aesthetic practice.

This multidisciplinary perspective supports an emphasis on professional standards, responsible treatment selection, client education, and ethical aesthetic care.

Beyond the Treatment Room

Alongside aesthetics work, Alqubaili is an independent author and entrepreneur. In September 2026, Alqubaili published The Apple of Eden, a book engaging with themes of identity, psychology, mythology, spirituality, and social expectations. Independent writing and professional projects further reflect an interest in connecting education, beauty, health, and personal development.

Looking Toward the Future

Alqubaili's long-term vision is to contribute to a UAE aesthetics industry that values professional qualifications, continuing education, responsible practice, and greater participation from Emirati talent. The aim is to help foster a view of aesthetics as a field that connects scientific knowledge, technical expertise, creativity, and human well-being.

About Salem Alqubaili

Salem Alqubaili is a Dubai-based Emirati aesthetics professional, published author, and Emiratization recruitment professional. Alqubaili holds qualifications from ITEC and CIBTAC, is a BABTAC member, and pursues academic interests in psychology and health sciences.