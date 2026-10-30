Technostruct Group Brings AEC Leaders Together At Tech Talks 2026 Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 30th, 2026 - TechnoStruct hosted the Mumbai chapter of Tech Talks 2026 at ICONIQA Hotel, Mumbai International Airport, bringing together construction professionals, technology leaders, industry partners and BIM specialists for a day of discussion on the technologies and practices shaping the future of the built environment.
The event explored Building Information Modelling (BIM) implementation practices in India and the West, digital doubles versus digital twins, high-growth opportunities in construction, predictive analytics and greener infrastructure. With strong attendance and active participation, Tech Talks created a forum for industry stakeholders to exchange insights, discuss practical challenges and explore how digital approaches can support better project outcomes.
Two key developments featured at the event were TechnoStruct's announcement of its authorised reseller partnership with Autodesk in India and the introduction of Newton, its predictive data analytics and inventory solution. Together, these developments reflect the company's focus on connecting construction technology with the practical needs of the industry.
TechnoStruct's authorised reseller partnership with Autodesk in India marks an important development in the company's engagement with the construction technology ecosystem. The partnership is intended to support organisations exploring digital solutions for project coordination, information management and construction workflows.
As the Indian construction sector continues to adopt digital processes, the need to align technology with project requirements, organisational capabilities and practical implementation remains central. The announcement complemented the event's wider focus on helping industry stakeholders understand and navigate digital transformation.
Roy Anirudha, Founder of TechnoStruct, said,“The future of construction will be shaped by how effectively the industry brings technology, people and processes together. Our authorised reseller partnership with Autodesk in India is an important step in strengthening our engagement with the digital construction ecosystem. We want to help organisations move beyond awareness of technology towards understanding how it can address their project challenges and create value.”
Tech Talks 2026 Mumbai also marked the introduction of Newton, TechnoStruct's predictive data analytics and inventory solution. The solution reflects the growing relevance of data intelligence in construction, where material planning, inventory visibility, resource management and timely decisions can influence project execution.
Construction projects generate substantial amounts of information, but translating that information into actionable insights remains a challenge for many organisations. Newton represents TechnoStruct's focus on exploring how predictive analytics and inventory intelligence can support more informed planning and proactive decision-making.
A key session at the event explored the distinction between digital doubles and digital twins. Led by Roy Anirudha, the discussion considered how digital representations and connected data can influence the way buildings, infrastructure and assets are planned, delivered and managed. The conversation encouraged participants to look beyond terminology and consider practical applications across the asset lifecycle.
Jym Varnadore, BIM Director at TechnoStruct, and Parth Makwana, Co-founder of TechnoStruct, delivered a keynote comparing BIM implementation practices in India and Western markets. The session examined differences in implementation approaches, digital workflows and the practical considerations involved in integrating BIM into construction projects.
Jym Varnadore said,“BIM implementation is not simply about introducing a new technology. It is about aligning people, processes and project information to achieve better outcomes. By examining practices across India and the West, the industry can identify opportunities to improve implementation and make digital workflows more effective.”
Parth Makwana added,“International project experience provides valuable lessons on how digital construction practices can be applied in different environments. Sharing these perspectives helps the industry understand what works, where challenges remain, and how approaches can be adapted to meet the needs of projects in India.”
Juzer Bastawala, Chief Operating Officer of Bexel India and an event collaborator for Tech Talks 2026 Mumbai, delivered a presentation titled“How to Integrate BIM and AI for Effective Cost and Time Control.” The session explored how combining digital project models with AI-driven insights can help construction teams improve cost estimation, anticipate scheduling challenges, and make more informed decisions during project execution. The discussion brought a practical perspective to the event's broader focus on applying digital technologies to address project management challenges.
Shubham Mukherjee, Country Sales Manager, India, from Autodesk presented on high-growth opportunities in construction, examining the evolving business landscape and the role of technology in supporting industry development. The session addressed how construction businesses can respond to increasing project complexity, changing client expectations, and the need for more efficient delivery models.
Anushmi Tripathy, Brand Manager at TechnoStruct, highlighted BIM's role in supporting greener infrastructure and more informed construction practices. The discussion explored how digital workflows can improve coordination, support planning and provide better access to project information. When implemented effectively, BIM can help teams assess design alternatives, identify coordination issues and reduce avoidable rework.
Anushmi Tripathy said,“Greener infrastructure begins with better-informed decisions. BIM can help project teams improve coordination, evaluate alternatives and work with more reliable information. Through conversations like Tech Talks, we want to encourage the industry to see digital construction as an opportunity to support more sustainable outcomes.”
The Mumbai chapter of Tech Talks 2026 concluded with a closing session, memento distribution, lunch, and networking. Across its discussions, the event connected key themes shaping construction's digital evolution: stronger BIM implementation, digital twins, predictive analytics, technology partnerships, and sustainable infrastructure.
Through Tech Talks, its technology partnerships, and solutions such as Newton, TechnoStruct aims to contribute to industry conversations focused on practical innovation, collaboration, and improved project outcomes.
About TechnoStruct
TechnoStruct is a technology and consulting company focused on Building Information Modelling (BIM), digital construction and technology-enabled solutions for the built environment. Through its services, industry engagement and solution development, the company works to support organisations in navigating digital transformation and improving construction workflows.
About Bexel India
Bexel India Consulting works in the field of digital construction, with a focus on Building Information Modelling (BIM) and BIM management solutions. The company supports the adoption of digital construction practices that help project teams coordinate information, manage project data, and improve planning and execution across the construction lifecycle.
About Tech Talks
Tech Talks is TechnoStruct's industry engagement platform, bringing together construction professionals, technology leaders, consultants and industry partners to discuss developments shaping the future of the built environment. The Mumbai chapter of Tech Talks 2026 focused on BIM implementation, digital doubles versus digital twins, construction growth opportunities, predictive analytics, and sustainable infrastructure.
The event explored Building Information Modelling (BIM) implementation practices in India and the West, digital doubles versus digital twins, high-growth opportunities in construction, predictive analytics and greener infrastructure. With strong attendance and active participation, Tech Talks created a forum for industry stakeholders to exchange insights, discuss practical challenges and explore how digital approaches can support better project outcomes.
Two key developments featured at the event were TechnoStruct's announcement of its authorised reseller partnership with Autodesk in India and the introduction of Newton, its predictive data analytics and inventory solution. Together, these developments reflect the company's focus on connecting construction technology with the practical needs of the industry.
TechnoStruct's authorised reseller partnership with Autodesk in India marks an important development in the company's engagement with the construction technology ecosystem. The partnership is intended to support organisations exploring digital solutions for project coordination, information management and construction workflows.
As the Indian construction sector continues to adopt digital processes, the need to align technology with project requirements, organisational capabilities and practical implementation remains central. The announcement complemented the event's wider focus on helping industry stakeholders understand and navigate digital transformation.
Roy Anirudha, Founder of TechnoStruct, said,“The future of construction will be shaped by how effectively the industry brings technology, people and processes together. Our authorised reseller partnership with Autodesk in India is an important step in strengthening our engagement with the digital construction ecosystem. We want to help organisations move beyond awareness of technology towards understanding how it can address their project challenges and create value.”
Tech Talks 2026 Mumbai also marked the introduction of Newton, TechnoStruct's predictive data analytics and inventory solution. The solution reflects the growing relevance of data intelligence in construction, where material planning, inventory visibility, resource management and timely decisions can influence project execution.
Construction projects generate substantial amounts of information, but translating that information into actionable insights remains a challenge for many organisations. Newton represents TechnoStruct's focus on exploring how predictive analytics and inventory intelligence can support more informed planning and proactive decision-making.
A key session at the event explored the distinction between digital doubles and digital twins. Led by Roy Anirudha, the discussion considered how digital representations and connected data can influence the way buildings, infrastructure and assets are planned, delivered and managed. The conversation encouraged participants to look beyond terminology and consider practical applications across the asset lifecycle.
Jym Varnadore, BIM Director at TechnoStruct, and Parth Makwana, Co-founder of TechnoStruct, delivered a keynote comparing BIM implementation practices in India and Western markets. The session examined differences in implementation approaches, digital workflows and the practical considerations involved in integrating BIM into construction projects.
Jym Varnadore said,“BIM implementation is not simply about introducing a new technology. It is about aligning people, processes and project information to achieve better outcomes. By examining practices across India and the West, the industry can identify opportunities to improve implementation and make digital workflows more effective.”
Parth Makwana added,“International project experience provides valuable lessons on how digital construction practices can be applied in different environments. Sharing these perspectives helps the industry understand what works, where challenges remain, and how approaches can be adapted to meet the needs of projects in India.”
Juzer Bastawala, Chief Operating Officer of Bexel India and an event collaborator for Tech Talks 2026 Mumbai, delivered a presentation titled“How to Integrate BIM and AI for Effective Cost and Time Control.” The session explored how combining digital project models with AI-driven insights can help construction teams improve cost estimation, anticipate scheduling challenges, and make more informed decisions during project execution. The discussion brought a practical perspective to the event's broader focus on applying digital technologies to address project management challenges.
Shubham Mukherjee, Country Sales Manager, India, from Autodesk presented on high-growth opportunities in construction, examining the evolving business landscape and the role of technology in supporting industry development. The session addressed how construction businesses can respond to increasing project complexity, changing client expectations, and the need for more efficient delivery models.
Anushmi Tripathy, Brand Manager at TechnoStruct, highlighted BIM's role in supporting greener infrastructure and more informed construction practices. The discussion explored how digital workflows can improve coordination, support planning and provide better access to project information. When implemented effectively, BIM can help teams assess design alternatives, identify coordination issues and reduce avoidable rework.
Anushmi Tripathy said,“Greener infrastructure begins with better-informed decisions. BIM can help project teams improve coordination, evaluate alternatives and work with more reliable information. Through conversations like Tech Talks, we want to encourage the industry to see digital construction as an opportunity to support more sustainable outcomes.”
The Mumbai chapter of Tech Talks 2026 concluded with a closing session, memento distribution, lunch, and networking. Across its discussions, the event connected key themes shaping construction's digital evolution: stronger BIM implementation, digital twins, predictive analytics, technology partnerships, and sustainable infrastructure.
Through Tech Talks, its technology partnerships, and solutions such as Newton, TechnoStruct aims to contribute to industry conversations focused on practical innovation, collaboration, and improved project outcomes.
About TechnoStruct
TechnoStruct is a technology and consulting company focused on Building Information Modelling (BIM), digital construction and technology-enabled solutions for the built environment. Through its services, industry engagement and solution development, the company works to support organisations in navigating digital transformation and improving construction workflows.
About Bexel India
Bexel India Consulting works in the field of digital construction, with a focus on Building Information Modelling (BIM) and BIM management solutions. The company supports the adoption of digital construction practices that help project teams coordinate information, manage project data, and improve planning and execution across the construction lifecycle.
About Tech Talks
Tech Talks is TechnoStruct's industry engagement platform, bringing together construction professionals, technology leaders, consultants and industry partners to discuss developments shaping the future of the built environment. The Mumbai chapter of Tech Talks 2026 focused on BIM implementation, digital doubles versus digital twins, construction growth opportunities, predictive analytics, and sustainable infrastructure.
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