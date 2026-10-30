Festive Financing Crosses INR 20,000 Crore As Msmes Tap Formal Credit, M1xchange Report Finds
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, October 30, 2026: As India enters its peak festive shopping season, small businesses across the country are unlocking record formal liquidity to meet surging consumer demand. Pre-festive financing volumes crossed ₹20,000 Crore in 2026, a 33% YoY increase over ₹15,000 Crore in 2025 according to the latest "Festive Insights Report" by M1xchange, India's leading RBI-licensed Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform.
The report reveals a pivotal shift in India's supply chain ecosystem: Micro-MSMEs are emerging as the fastest-growing adopters of formal invoice discounting. Financing for the Micro segment surged over 100% year-on-year, touching approximately ₹3,000 Crore during the 2025 Festive period. This growth reflects how grassroots micro enterprises are adopting and embracing formal credit even more, leaving behind the informal credit option.
Driven by strong daily demand with average daily festive financing jumping more than 40% YoY. M1xchange projects overall festive season financing to grow by approximately 30% in 2026. As of October 28, 2026, throughput during current festive period had already hit approximately ₹20,000 Crore, achieving more than 100% of the entire previous year's festive volume with couple of days of peak activity remaining.
Sundeep Mohindru, Founder and Promoter of M1xchange, commented: "The festive season is a key period for Indian retail and manufacturing, but it has always created severe working capital challenges for smaller suppliers who must manufacture and deliver goods months before payments are realized. While our TReDS data shows this year is a structural shift: Micro and small enterprises are no longer letting delayed payments restrict their seasonal growth.
The 100% surge in Micro-MSME financing is a testimony to the democratization of formal credit. By turning unpaid invoices into instant working capital, TReDS is enabling grassroots businesses to aggressively stock up, scale operations, and seamlessly integrate into national supply chains during peak consumption windows."
The report also examines sector-wise invoicing trends across the 2023–2025 festive periods. Consumer Durables recorded an average festive-period invoicing uplift of 28% over the corresponding pre-festive period, followed by Chemicals at 27%, FMCG at 20% and Metals & Mining at 19%. These trends highlight the increased business activity and working capital requirements associated with inventory replenishment and seasonal demand.
Emerging sectors also recorded significant growth. E-Retail and E-Commerce recorded more than 100% growth, while the Paints sector witnessed a sharp surge in activity during the festive period, emerging as a high-growth contributor. However, the Paints segment's growth should be viewed in the context of its smaller starting base, while the broader trends indicate evolving financing requirements across industries participating in the festive supply chain.
The report reveals a pivotal shift in India's supply chain ecosystem: Micro-MSMEs are emerging as the fastest-growing adopters of formal invoice discounting. Financing for the Micro segment surged over 100% year-on-year, touching approximately ₹3,000 Crore during the 2025 Festive period. This growth reflects how grassroots micro enterprises are adopting and embracing formal credit even more, leaving behind the informal credit option.
Driven by strong daily demand with average daily festive financing jumping more than 40% YoY. M1xchange projects overall festive season financing to grow by approximately 30% in 2026. As of October 28, 2026, throughput during current festive period had already hit approximately ₹20,000 Crore, achieving more than 100% of the entire previous year's festive volume with couple of days of peak activity remaining.
Sundeep Mohindru, Founder and Promoter of M1xchange, commented: "The festive season is a key period for Indian retail and manufacturing, but it has always created severe working capital challenges for smaller suppliers who must manufacture and deliver goods months before payments are realized. While our TReDS data shows this year is a structural shift: Micro and small enterprises are no longer letting delayed payments restrict their seasonal growth.
The 100% surge in Micro-MSME financing is a testimony to the democratization of formal credit. By turning unpaid invoices into instant working capital, TReDS is enabling grassroots businesses to aggressively stock up, scale operations, and seamlessly integrate into national supply chains during peak consumption windows."
The report also examines sector-wise invoicing trends across the 2023–2025 festive periods. Consumer Durables recorded an average festive-period invoicing uplift of 28% over the corresponding pre-festive period, followed by Chemicals at 27%, FMCG at 20% and Metals & Mining at 19%. These trends highlight the increased business activity and working capital requirements associated with inventory replenishment and seasonal demand.
Emerging sectors also recorded significant growth. E-Retail and E-Commerce recorded more than 100% growth, while the Paints sector witnessed a sharp surge in activity during the festive period, emerging as a high-growth contributor. However, the Paints segment's growth should be viewed in the context of its smaller starting base, while the broader trends indicate evolving financing requirements across industries participating in the festive supply chain.
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