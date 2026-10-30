(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS NBPE Announces Progress on Realisations and Portfolio Rebalancing, alongside September 2026 Monthly NAV St Peter Port, Guernsey 30 October 2026 Neuberger Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.1bn1 FTSE 250-listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger, today announces progress on realisations and portfolio refresh and rebalancing initiatives alongside its September 2026 monthly NAV. NBPE will host its annual Capital Markets Day on 5 November 2026, with presentations from the Chairman of NBPE, members of the Neuberger team, and TA Associates. The event will provide further details on the market, portfolio performance, progress on the portfolio refresh, and steps taken to rebalance the portfolio towards younger higher-growth investments, alongside returns of capital. A replay of the Capital Markets Day presentations will be accessible on NBPE's website after the event. Highlights

Neuberger's proactive portfolio management has resulted in a significant increase in exit activity in September and October, taking total proceeds on signed transactions to $299 million in 2026

A further $36 million of share buybacks in September at an average discount of 29%, bringing total capital returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends to $152 million in 20262, a 138% increase on 2025

Continued strong progress in refreshing the portfolio - year to date capital committed to 10 new investments is $187 million; strong pipeline of new investment opportunities

Exchange of holding in Action for shares in 3i Group in September to increase future optionality

September NAV per share of $27.58 (£20.76), a total return of (2.0%) in the month, with performance impacted by proactive portfolio company realisations and portfolio management, and negative movements in quoted holdings and foreign exchange

Private portfolio continues to perform well, with strong portfolio company operating performance - LTM revenue and EBITDA growth of 11.1% and 12.1%, respectively at 30 June 2026 Liquidity position strengthened as at the end of September: $184 million of cash and available borrowing facility – an investment level of 111%, at the lower end of the 110% –120% range

Exit activity accelerated with $299 million of proceeds on signed transactions in 2026, 25% of opening portfolio value

Proactive portfolio management has resulted in a significant increase in exit activity in September and October, including the completion of:



Full exits of three investments and partial realisations of an additional two investments in a series of Neuberger led transactions to third-party buyers





Investments represent 8.2% of NBPE's August NAV and have a weighted average maturity of 7.6 years





Investments produced a since inception aggregate IRR of 17% and 3.0x multiple of cost as of 30 September 2026



Transactions were completed at an aggregate 7% discount to 31 December 2025 NAV and generated proceeds of $81 million



Sale of OneMonroe, NBPE's third largest investment, to a GP led continuation vehicle





NBPE invested in OneMonroe in 2021

Transaction generated proceeds of $65.5 million and was an 11% uplift to December 2025 valuations

These transactions further support the rebalancing of the portfolio towards younger investments with higher growth potential

Proceeds are being redeployed into accretive share buybacks and new investments Potential for additional exits in next 6-12 months with a number of 'exit' ready companies in the portfolio

Significant increase in capital returns with $152 million returned to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks in 2026, a 138% increase on 2025

YTD to September 2026, $112 million of share buybacks completed at a weighted average discount of 29%; 14.5% of the outstanding share capital at the end of 2025

1.8 million shares repurchased in September at a weighted average discount of 29%, resulting in ~$0.38 NAV per share accretion in the month

As at 30 September 2026, a total of $182 million has been deployed into share buybacks since the beginning of 2025, adding $1.45 to NAV per share In the existing programme, $58 million of capital allocated to share buybacks remains Strong progress in refreshing the portfolio, with investments made since 2024 now representing 28% 3 of the portfolio

$187m has been committed to 10 new investments in 2026, with five investments in September and October, including:



$33m invested in a healthcare data company



$10m in a global financial services company



$10m in a pharmaceuticals company



$10m additional funding to an existing 2026 investment

$18m funded to a new healthcare technology company

Recent investments continue to perform well: 2024 and 2025 investments delivered weighted average LTM revenue and EBITDA growth of 14.5% and 15.7% respectively, with a current aggregate gross MOIC of 1.6x and average gross IRR of ~28% The pace of new investments will continue to be balanced with distributions from the portfolio and returns of capital to shareholders Exchange of holding in Action for shares in 3i Group to increase future optionality

NBPE invested $26 million in Action in 2020. Since then, the investment has generated $70 million of proceeds, in addition to the value of NBPE's position in 3i Group

Exchange of holding in September was calculated at an implied 3i share price of £31.31, in line with 3i Group's 30 June 2026 NAV, with the shares subject to lock-up restrictions preventing their sale for nine months, save for customary exceptions As at 30 September 2026, NBPE's holding in 3i Group was valued at $64 million

Strong liquidity profile

Liquidity position strengthened in September: cash of $54 million and $130 million borrowing availability under the credit facility as of 30 September 2026 – an investment level of 111%, at the lower end of the 110% – 120% short to medium-term range

At 29 October 2026, available cash was $33 million and the borrowing available under the credit facility was $160m – an investment level of 111% In addition, NBPE expects a further $33 million of proceeds shortly from signed transactions

September NAV of $27.58 (£20.76), a total USD return of (2.0%) in the month

1.4% NAV increase attributable to share buybacks

(1.7%) NAV decrease ($18 million) from proactive portfolio realisations and management

(0.9%) NAV decrease ($10 million) from quoted holdings

(0.6%) NAV decrease ($6 million) from foreign exchange movements (0.2%) NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to expense accruals



As of 30 September 2026 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 2.1% 4.0% 12.5%

4.0% 4.8%

0.9% 152.2%

9.7% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 12.1% 15.7% 81.2%

21.9% 79.4%

12.4% 250.6%

13.4% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (4.2%) 4.0% 7.5%

2.5% 15.3%

2.9% 161.7%

10.1% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 9.8% 16.8% 53.9%

15.5% 68.2%

11.0% 118.4%

8.1%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 30 September 2026 was based on the following information:



13% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2026



12% in public securities

1% in private direct investments

1% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 August 2026

1% in private direct investments

86% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2026 86% in private direct investments



Supplementary Information (as of 30 September 2026)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 72.6 6.3% OneMonroe 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 65.5 5.7% 3i Group (Action) 2020 3i Group Consumer / diversified financials 64.2 5.6% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 46.3 4.0% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 46.1 4.0% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 39.1 3.4% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 38.7 3.3% Ryan 2026 Ares / Onex Business Services 37.5 3.2% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 35.6 3.1% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Consumer 35.5 3.1% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 34.9 3.0% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 31.6 2.7% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 31.0 2.7% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 29.8 2.6% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 28.4 2.5% Technology Company #1 2026 Multiple GPs Technology / IT 26.4 2.3% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 26.2 2.3% AI Company #1 2026 Not Disclosed Technology / IT 25.5 2.2% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.2% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 24.8 2.1% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 24.6 2.1% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 21.5 1.9% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer 20.7 1.8% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 18.3 1.6% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 18.1 1.6% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 16.9 1.5% Infra Group 2025 PAI Partners Technology / IT 16.2 1.4% Zeus 2024 EQT Healthcare 13.3 1.1% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 12.9 1.1% Milani 2018 Gryphon Investors Consumer 11.7 1.0% Total Top 30 Investments $939.2 81.3%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 75% Europe 25% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 23% Consumer 17% Industrials 20% Financial Services 11% Business Services 19% Healthcare 7% Other 4% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 5% 2017 13% 2018 10% 2019 9% 2020 11% 2021 19% 2022 8% 2023 2% 2024 8% 2025 3% 2026 12% Total Portfolio 100%

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Excludes pending investments.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason ...

Teneo +44 (0) 20 7260 2700

Tom Murray ...

Rob Yates

Jessica Pine

About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE”) invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger was founded in 1939 to do one thing: deliver compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. This remains our singular purpose today, driven by a culture rooted in deep fundamental research, the pursuit of investment insight and continuous innovation on behalf of clients, and facilitated by the free exchange of ideas across the organization.

From offices in 39 cities[1] across 26 countries, Neuberger manages a range of equity, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund strategies on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors worldwide. With more than 780[1] investment professionals and over 2,900[1] employees in total, Neuberger has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to client outcomes and investment excellence. Our culture has afforded us enviable retention rates among our senior investment staff and we are proud to have been ranked 1st by Pensions & Investments in their 2025“Best Places to Work in Money Management” survey, where we have placed 1st in four of the last five years and finished in the top two for 12 consecutive years[2].

As a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, Neuberger is structurally aligned with the long-term interests of our clients. We have no external parent or public shareholders to serve, nor other lines of business to distract us from our core mission. And with our employees and their families invested alongside our clients-plus 100% of employee deferred cash compensation directly linked to team and firm strategies-we are truly in this together.

For more information, please visit our website: .

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: ...

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: ...

[1] Firm data reflects the collective data for the various subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC as of 30 June 2026.

[2] Among organizations with over 1,000 employees by Pensions & Investments. For additional information on the criteria for the award, please visit

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

1 Based on net asset value (unaudited).

2 At 30 September 2026

3 Including pending investments.

Attachment

September 2026 NBPE FactsheetvF (1)