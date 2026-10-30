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Transaction In Own Shares


Date: 2026-10-30 03:02:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
30 October 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 23 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 453.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.529700


Date of purchase: 26 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 462.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 465.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 464.132150


Date of purchase: 27 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 467.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 470.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 469.379650


Date of purchase: 28 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 469.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 474.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 472.760200


Date of purchase: 29 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 470.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 476.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 474.520150

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,778,732 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 112,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,031,960 have voting rights and 1,315,843 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
372 460.000 23/10/2026 08:03:47 LSE
611 459.500 23/10/2026 08:05:39 LSE
375 457.000 23/10/2026 09:37:02 LSE
332 455.000 23/10/2026 10:00:04 LSE
624 453.000 23/10/2026 10:16:12 LSE
258 453.500 23/10/2026 11:00:47 LSE
573 455.500 23/10/2026 12:35:33 LSE
1031 456.500 23/10/2026 12:43:07 LSE
183 457.500 23/10/2026 12:53:57 LSE
1506 457.000 23/10/2026 12:56:01 LSE
140 457.000 23/10/2026 12:56:01 LSE
1244 457.000 23/10/2026 13:08:11 LSE
183 457.500 23/10/2026 13:18:00 LSE
200 456.500 23/10/2026 13:49:14 LSE
223 456.500 23/10/2026 13:49:14 LSE
214 456.000 23/10/2026 14:04:09 LSE
105 455.000 23/10/2026 14:33:34 LSE
301 455.000 23/10/2026 14:33:41 LSE
183 456.000 23/10/2026 14:55:01 LSE
1147 456.500 23/10/2026 15:01:30 LSE
195 456.500 23/10/2026 15:01:30 LSE
979 462.500 26/10/2026 08:06:20 LSE
925 463.000 26/10/2026 08:18:22 LSE
537 463.000 26/10/2026 08:18:22 LSE
183 464.000 26/10/2026 08:25:38 LSE
1627 464.500 26/10/2026 08:32:13 LSE
400 464.000 26/10/2026 08:32:23 LSE
1723 464.500 26/10/2026 08:33:31 LSE
1086 465.000 26/10/2026 08:37:10 LSE
442 465.000 26/10/2026 08:37:10 LSE
1752 464.500 26/10/2026 08:46:38 LSE
346 464.500 26/10/2026 08:46:38 LSE
180 468.500 27/10/2026 08:08:29 LSE
621 467.500 27/10/2026 08:09:47 LSE
1665 469.000 27/10/2026 09:12:11 LSE
400 469.000 27/10/2026 09:12:11 LSE
464 469.000 27/10/2026 09:12:11 LSE
331 468.000 27/10/2026 09:37:39 LSE
210 468.000 27/10/2026 10:20:42 LSE
671 470.000 27/10/2026 10:39:08 LSE
658 469.500 27/10/2026 10:39:17 LSE
543 470.000 27/10/2026 10:39:38 LSE
180 470.000 27/10/2026 13:05:17 LSE
849 470.000 27/10/2026 14:26:46 LSE
558 470.000 27/10/2026 14:26:46 LSE
1709 470.000 27/10/2026 14:57:08 LSE
520 470.000 27/10/2026 14:57:08 LSE
307 469.000 27/10/2026 14:58:12 LSE
134 469.000 27/10/2026 15:15:16 LSE
927 469.000 28/10/2026 08:09:30 LSE
88 470.000 28/10/2026 12:07:41 LSE
289 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE
400 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE
400 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE
400 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE
400 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE
400 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE
861 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE
1073 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE
777 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE
178 474.500 28/10/2026 13:13:17 LSE
1556 474.000 28/10/2026 13:14:19 LSE
400 474.000 28/10/2026 13:14:19 LSE
1851 474.000 28/10/2026 13:14:19 LSE
178 470.000 29/10/2026 08:00:29 LSE
960 472.500 29/10/2026 08:15:40 LSE
304 473.000 29/10/2026 08:23:27 LSE
1602 473.000 29/10/2026 08:51:49 LSE
1725 474.500 29/10/2026 08:56:13 LSE
140 475.000 29/10/2026 08:57:11 LSE
226 475.000 29/10/2026 08:58:38 LSE
285 475.000 29/10/2026 08:59:00 LSE
1746 476.500 29/10/2026 09:07:22 LSE
709 476.500 29/10/2026 09:07:25 LSE
320 475.500 29/10/2026 09:07:52 LSE
238 475.500 29/10/2026 09:07:52 LSE
204 476.000 29/10/2026 09:12:04 LSE
253 475.000 29/10/2026 09:27:50 LSE
44 475.000 29/10/2026 09:27:50 LSE
179 474.500 29/10/2026 09:51:10 LSE
207 473.000 29/10/2026 10:20:50 LSE
336 472.500 29/10/2026 13:17:49 LSE
177 476.000 29/10/2026 13:49:00 LSE
167 476.000 29/10/2026 13:49:20 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.
With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.
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