(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

30 October 2026 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 23 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 453.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.529700





Date of purchase: 26 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 462.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 465.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 464.132150





Date of purchase: 27 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 467.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 470.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 469.379650





Date of purchase: 28 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 469.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 474.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 472.760200





Date of purchase: 29 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 470.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 476.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 474.520150

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,778,732 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 112,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,031,960 have voting rights and 1,315,843 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 372 460.000 23/10/2026 08:03:47 LSE 611 459.500 23/10/2026 08:05:39 LSE 375 457.000 23/10/2026 09:37:02 LSE 332 455.000 23/10/2026 10:00:04 LSE 624 453.000 23/10/2026 10:16:12 LSE 258 453.500 23/10/2026 11:00:47 LSE 573 455.500 23/10/2026 12:35:33 LSE 1031 456.500 23/10/2026 12:43:07 LSE 183 457.500 23/10/2026 12:53:57 LSE 1506 457.000 23/10/2026 12:56:01 LSE 140 457.000 23/10/2026 12:56:01 LSE 1244 457.000 23/10/2026 13:08:11 LSE 183 457.500 23/10/2026 13:18:00 LSE 200 456.500 23/10/2026 13:49:14 LSE 223 456.500 23/10/2026 13:49:14 LSE 214 456.000 23/10/2026 14:04:09 LSE 105 455.000 23/10/2026 14:33:34 LSE 301 455.000 23/10/2026 14:33:41 LSE 183 456.000 23/10/2026 14:55:01 LSE 1147 456.500 23/10/2026 15:01:30 LSE 195 456.500 23/10/2026 15:01:30 LSE 979 462.500 26/10/2026 08:06:20 LSE 925 463.000 26/10/2026 08:18:22 LSE 537 463.000 26/10/2026 08:18:22 LSE 183 464.000 26/10/2026 08:25:38 LSE 1627 464.500 26/10/2026 08:32:13 LSE 400 464.000 26/10/2026 08:32:23 LSE 1723 464.500 26/10/2026 08:33:31 LSE 1086 465.000 26/10/2026 08:37:10 LSE 442 465.000 26/10/2026 08:37:10 LSE 1752 464.500 26/10/2026 08:46:38 LSE 346 464.500 26/10/2026 08:46:38 LSE 180 468.500 27/10/2026 08:08:29 LSE 621 467.500 27/10/2026 08:09:47 LSE 1665 469.000 27/10/2026 09:12:11 LSE 400 469.000 27/10/2026 09:12:11 LSE 464 469.000 27/10/2026 09:12:11 LSE 331 468.000 27/10/2026 09:37:39 LSE 210 468.000 27/10/2026 10:20:42 LSE 671 470.000 27/10/2026 10:39:08 LSE 658 469.500 27/10/2026 10:39:17 LSE 543 470.000 27/10/2026 10:39:38 LSE 180 470.000 27/10/2026 13:05:17 LSE 849 470.000 27/10/2026 14:26:46 LSE 558 470.000 27/10/2026 14:26:46 LSE 1709 470.000 27/10/2026 14:57:08 LSE 520 470.000 27/10/2026 14:57:08 LSE 307 469.000 27/10/2026 14:58:12 LSE 134 469.000 27/10/2026 15:15:16 LSE 927 469.000 28/10/2026 08:09:30 LSE 88 470.000 28/10/2026 12:07:41 LSE 289 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE 400 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE 400 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE 400 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE 400 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE 400 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE 861 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE 1073 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE 777 472.500 28/10/2026 13:12:52 LSE 178 474.500 28/10/2026 13:13:17 LSE 1556 474.000 28/10/2026 13:14:19 LSE 400 474.000 28/10/2026 13:14:19 LSE 1851 474.000 28/10/2026 13:14:19 LSE 178 470.000 29/10/2026 08:00:29 LSE 960 472.500 29/10/2026 08:15:40 LSE 304 473.000 29/10/2026 08:23:27 LSE 1602 473.000 29/10/2026 08:51:49 LSE 1725 474.500 29/10/2026 08:56:13 LSE 140 475.000 29/10/2026 08:57:11 LSE 226 475.000 29/10/2026 08:58:38 LSE 285 475.000 29/10/2026 08:59:00 LSE 1746 476.500 29/10/2026 09:07:22 LSE 709 476.500 29/10/2026 09:07:25 LSE 320 475.500 29/10/2026 09:07:52 LSE 238 475.500 29/10/2026 09:07:52 LSE 204 476.000 29/10/2026 09:12:04 LSE 253 475.000 29/10/2026 09:27:50 LSE 44 475.000 29/10/2026 09:27:50 LSE 179 474.500 29/10/2026 09:51:10 LSE 207 473.000 29/10/2026 10:20:50 LSE 336 472.500 29/10/2026 13:17:49 LSE 177 476.000 29/10/2026 13:49:00 LSE 167 476.000 29/10/2026 13:49:20 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

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