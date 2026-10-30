ASM Proposes Denise Koopmans For Appointment To The Supervisory Board

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces its intention to nominate Denise Koopmans for appointment to its Supervisory Board. Her appointment will be submitted to shareholders for approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), expected to be held in early March 2027.

Denise Koopmans has extensive international executive and non-executive experience across industrial and business services companies. She currently serves as Vice Chair and Non-Executive Director of NORMA Group, Chair of the Audit Committee and Non-Executive Director of Cicor Group, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Non-Executive Director of Royal BAM Group, and Non-Executive Director of Swiss Post. She is also an independent member of the Global Board of Governors of Grant Thornton International and Chair of its Governance Committee.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Koopmans held a number of senior executive positions, including Managing Director of the Legal & Regulatory Division of Wolters Kluwer and CEO of LexisNexis Business Information Solutions. She also held senior roles at Capgemini, with responsibilities including general management, M&A and restructuring.

Ms. Koopmans holds an LL.M. from Erasmus University Rotterdam and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and the International Directors Program at INSEAD. She has also completed executive education programs in artificial intelligence at the University of Oxford and business and sustainability at the University of Cambridge.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of ASM's Supervisory Board, commented:“We are delighted to propose Denise Koopmans for appointment to ASM's Supervisory Board. Denise brings extensive international board and executive experience, together with a strong background in governance, business transformation and technology. Her broad perspective and experience across different industries and international businesses will complement the existing strengths of our Supervisory Board. We very much look forward to welcoming her to ASM.”

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, pandemics, epidemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

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