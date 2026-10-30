Blue Cap AG Publishes Half-Year Report 2026 And Confirms Guidance
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Blue Cap AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Blue Cap AG Publishes Half-Year Report 2026 and Confirms Guidance
30.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Blue Cap AG Publishes Half-Year Report 2026 and Confirms Guidance
Note: Rounding differences are possible; figures refer to the continuing business segments.
Forecast for Financial Year 2026 Confirmed
The Executive Board confirms the forecast for financial year 2026: Group revenue is expected to be between EUR 170m and EUR 190m, and the Adjusted EBITDA margin between 7.5% and 8.5%.
The full half-year report 2026 is available on the Blue Cap website in the Investor Relations section:
(1) Portfolio as of December 31, 2025, excluding Janoschka. Financial figures since closing (for June 2026) are presented on an HGB basis for informational purposes.
(2) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, prior-period and other effects from reorganization measures, as well as one-off effects.
About Blue Cap AG
Blue Cap AG is a publicly listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development, with the aim of selling them at a profit at a later stage. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20m and EUR 200m and have a sustainably stable core business. As of the balance sheet date, the company holds majority stakes in six corporate groups and one minority holding. The Group employes approx. 2000 people and operates in Germany, Europe, Northamerica and Asia. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt, and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E).
Contact:
Blue Cap AG
30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Blue Cap AG
|Ludwigstraße 11
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89-288 909 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 288 909 19
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JM2M1
|WKN:
|A0JM2M
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299000Q9YDTA0PTQJ89
|EQS News ID:
|2424874
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2424874 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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