Julius Baer Launches New Share Buy-Back Programme
(MENAFN- EQS Group) The shares will be bought via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker1: BAERE SW). The buy-back expenditure will be applied against CET1 capital as the programme progresses. The Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. intends to use the capital band, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2026, to cancel the registered shares repurchased under this programme.
More information on the share buy-back programme is available at
1From 2 November 2026
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