AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) MRH Switzerland AG Continues Its Growth In The Third Quarter Of 2026, Driven By Higher Average Room Rates And Strong Activity At Its Flagship Properties

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS) – MRH Switzerland AG continues its growth in the third quarter of 2026, driven by higher average room rates and strong activity at its flagship properties

30.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release Interlaken, 30 October 2026 AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS) – MRH Switzerland AG continues its growth in the third quarter of 2026, driven by higher average room rates and strong activity at its flagship properties MRH Switzerland AG, the hotel division of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, continued to grow over the first nine months of 2026. Revenue reached CHF 159.5 million, an increase of 1.3% compared to the same period in 2025. The third quarter confirmed the resilience of business activity, with particularly strong acceleration in September. As of 30 September 2026, accommodation revenue increased by 1.8% to CHF 95.7 million. The average daily room rate rose by 5.4% to CHF 607, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 5.1% to CHF 348. The occupancy rate remained stable at 57.4%. This performance confirms MRH Switzerland's ability to capitalise on its upscale offering and pursue its strategy of qualitative growth, prioritising improvements in average room rates and revenue per available room. Particularly positive momentum in the third quarter

This trend was particularly pronounced in September, with revenue of CHF 16.3 million, up 9.2% compared to September 2025. The average daily room rate reached CHF 488, an increase of 17.9%, while RevPAR rose by 14.3% to CHF 295. Several flagship properties contributed to this momentum. The Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa in Interlaken recorded revenue of CHF 43.9 million over the first nine months, up 3.5%, with a 6.6% increase in the average daily room rate. La Réserve Eden au Lac Zurich reported revenue growth of 4.4%, while AlpenGold Hotel Davos achieved an increase of 10.1%. Outlook

Following a significant investment cycle across its properties, MRH Switzerland continues its strategy of enhancing the value of its hotel portfolio, building on the quality of its assets, their positioning in leading destinations and the expertise of Michel Reybier Hospitality. For more information:

Media and investor relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Marion Schihin, ..., + 41 79 705 88 15

About MRH Switzerland AG

MRH Switzerland AG is a hotel chain operating eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, under the Michel Reybier Hospitality brand. The hotels are located in premium destinations, including Zurich, Interlaken, Bern, Crans Montana, Zermatt, Davos, Flims and London. MRH Switzerland AG manages a portfolio with 1'180 rooms in operation, generating substantial annual traffic with 367'819 overnight stays. The chain employs 1'153 staff members. MRH Switzerland AG is a 100% subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA . About Michel Reybier Hospitality

For more than 20 years, Michel Reybier has been blazing the trail for a singular, highly contemporary vision of luxury and hospitality. Each of the Michel Reybier Hospitality destinations upholds his cherished values of excellence, authenticity and simplicity. Whether in a hotel, a villa or a private apartment, in the mountains or by the sea, in the countryside, in the heart of the vineyards or in the city... A sole requirement: namely exceptional places that throb with a distinctive emotion. A sole ambition: to share a refined art of living, dedicated above all else to our guests' well-being and pleasure. This holistic approach is based on unforgettable experiences, where sport, food, wellness and passion form an inseparable whole. This approach is supported by the medical expertise of Nescens, whose ultimate goal is to ensure people live better, healthier lives for as long as possible. The promise of instilling meaning into each and every moment. About AEVIS VICTORIA SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (22.6%, directly and indirectly), a listed real estate company (INFRAC) dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS).

