FUCHS SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

FUCHS reports strong first nine months of 2026

30.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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FUCHS reports strong first nine months of 2026

Sales revenues rise by 16% to EUR 3,126 million, driven by higher sales volumes and inflation

EBIT increases by 25% to EUR 409 million; all regions contribute to the strong earnings growth

Free cash flow before acquisitions is significantly down on the previous year at EUR 92 million (181) due to an inflation-driven increase in net operating working capital Outlook raised: EBIT expected to be around EUR 500 million; sales revenue outlook specified at around EUR 4.1 billion FUCHS at a glance in EUR million Q1-3 2026 Q1-3 2025 Chg. Chg. % Sales revenues (1) 3,126 2,700 426 16 Europe, Middle East, Africa 1,816 1,556 260 17 Asia-Pacific 859 763 96 13 North and South America 593 521 72 14 Consolidation -142 -140 -2 - EBIT before income from companies

consolidated at equity 410 319 91 29 EBIT 409 326 83 25 Earnings after tax 281 228 53 23 Investments 65 47 18 38 Free cash flow before acquisitions 92 181 -89 -49 Earnings per share in EUR Ordinary share 2.14 1.73 0.41 24 Preference share 2.15 1.74 0.41 24 Employees as of September 30 7,213 6,881 332 5 (1) By company location. “In what continues to be a challenging environment, FUCHS has continued its positive business performance. In the first nine months, we increased sales revenues by 16% to EUR 3,126 million and EBIT by 25% to EUR 409 million. All three global regions contributed to this with material improvements in earnings. It is particularly encouraging that the strong growth in sales revenues is also clearly reflected in EBIT. The ongoing geopolitical tensions and disruptions in the raw material markets have continued to pose major challenges for us in recent months. Without the extraordinary dedication of the entire FUCHS team, this extremely positive result would not have been possible, and I would like to thank all my colleagues around the world for this outstanding achievement. For the fourth quarter, we expect sales revenue growth to remain on track compared to the previous year. At the same time, we anticipate that sales volume growth will slow toward the end of the year due to the pull-forward effects seen in the first half of the year, along with seasonal factors. In addition, the risks relating to sales volumes and margins remain high in this volatile market environment. This means we cannot simply extrapolate the strong third-quarter results. Based on our very good performance in the first nine months, however, we are raising our EBIT outlook to around EUR 500 million and refining our sales revenue forecast to around EUR 4.1 billion.” Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board Business development in the group FUCHS continued its growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2026: Sales revenues rose significantly by EUR 426 million, or 16%, to EUR 3,126 million (2,700). All regions contributed with strong organic growth. Key drivers were higher sales volumes and inflation, which has been rising since spring. The company in Turkey, which has been fully consolidated since the end of April 2026, contributed approximately EUR 68 million. At the same time, currency headwinds eased significantly over the course of the year; in the third quarter, this even resulted in a slightly positive effect. The strong increase in sales revenues had a disproportionately large impact on earnings. EBIT rose by EUR 83 million, or 25%, compared with the same period last year, to EUR 409 million (326); the EBIT margin reached 13.1% (12.1). Earnings after tax rose by EUR 53 million, or 23%, to EUR 281 million (228). Earnings per ordinary share and per preference share increased by EUR 0.41, or 24%, to EUR 2.14 (1.73) and EUR 2.15 (1.74) respectively. Free cash flow before acquisitions came in at EUR 92 million (181), significantly down from the previous year. This decline was predominantly due to the inflation-driven increase in net operating working capital resulting from substantially higher purchase and sales prices. Business development in the regions The region Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) saw a significant increase in sales revenues of 17% to EUR 1,816 million (1,556). All countries posted growth, with Germany, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Italy making the strongest contributions. The full acquisition of the joint venture in Turkey and slightly positive currency effects also supported the increase in sales revenues. EBIT rose by EUR 26 million, or 15%, to EUR 196 million. Sales revenues in the Asia-Pacific region rose by EUR 96 million, or 13%, to EUR 859 million (763). All countries in the region were above the previous year's level; slightly positive currency effects further supported sales revenue growth. EBIT improved by EUR 29 million, or 28%, to EUR 131 million. This was driven in particular by the positive performance in China and Australia, as well as a one-time effect of EUR 7 million from the sale of land in Australia in the first quarter. In North and South America, sales revenues increased by 72 million EUR, or 14%, to EUR 593 million. Strong organic growth more than offset negative currency effects. EBIT improved by EUR 24 million, or 42%, to EUR 81 million. Both North and South America contributed to the strong earnings growth. Outlook for 2026 raised FUCHS continues to operate in a volatile geopolitical and economic environment. The conflicts in the Gulf region and their impact on key trade routes and infrastructure continue to cause supply bottlenecks. Raw material costs remain high and continue to rise for some base oils. FUCHS has so far succeeded in securing sufficient raw materials to supply its customers and in limiting the effects of inflation. For the fourth quarter, sales revenue growth is expected to continue compared with the previous year due to inflation. At the same time, sales volume growth is likely to slow toward the end of the year due to the pull-forward effects seen in the first half of the year, along with seasonal factors. In addition, risks remain regarding the development of sales volumes, costs, and margins. Given this context, the third-quarter earnings performance should not be taken as an indication of the future course of business. Based on its strong earnings performance in the first nine months, FUCHS is adjusting its forecast for the full year 2026 as follows:

Sales revenues: around EUR 4.1 billion (previously: significantly above EUR 3.7 billion)

EBIT: around EUR 500 million (previously: EUR 460 – 480 million)

FVA: around EUR 300 million as a result of the strong EBIT performance in the first nine months (previously: moderately above the previous year (EUR 249 million)) Free cash flow before acquisitions: significantly below EUR 270 million due to the sharp rise in raw material costs and sales prices (unchanged from Q1) With its global presence and solid financial foundation, FUCHS remains well positioned. The focus is on profitable growth and the consistent implementation of the FUCHS 100 strategy. Mannheim, October 30, 2026

FUCHS SE Public Relations Einsteinstraße 11 68169 Mannheim Tel. +49 621 3802-1104 ... The following information can be accessed via the Internet: Image and video material: About FUCHS Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's more than 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. Important note This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such. 30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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