Priyanka Chopra On 'We Were Here': It Offers A Witty Take On A Subject That Feels Very Timely

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, whose Indian short film We Were Here has been qualified for the Oscars, said the movie offers a refreshing, witty take on a subject that feels very timely.

On joining We Were Here as executive producer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said in a statement: "This film offers a refreshing, witty take on a subject that feels very timely. I jumped at the opportunity to come on boord os an Executive Producer to amplify this creative team and ensure their deserves."

The story follows three retired men in a small Indian town, convinced that machines are taking over human jobs, who decide to protest by pretending to be household appliances. Their unlikely act of resistance takes an unexpected turn when one of their children joins an artificial intelligence company.

The film's momentum comes on the back of major wins at short-film festivals, including the South by Southwest (SXSW), at Palm Springs International ShortFest, and the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, where it had its world premiere.

The Palm Springs award secured the film's eligibility for Academy Award consideration.

Reflecting on the film's journey and the support it has received as it enters its Oscar

campaign, writer-director Pranav Bhasin said in a statement: "We Were Here started as a small, silly idea about three uncles trying to stop the spread of Al, and somewhere along the way, I fell in love with them, their friendships, and their stubborn resilience.”

“In India, reality is often stranger than anything you could write, and the mockumentary format let me keep the film rooted in real people and real places, while exploring just how absurd things can get.”

He added:“Now that the film is Oscar-qualified, I'm still figuring out how to process it. I made it the way I make everything. I followed an idea that felt wild to me, all the way to the end. I was never sure it would make sense to anyone outside my head.”

“As a young filmmaker, I find it pretty surreal to have a tribe of highly accomplished and committed EPs, including Andrew Scott, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and V. We're all really excited to find creative ways to get this film to wider audiences."