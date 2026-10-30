Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 12Th Accused Arrested From Sonipat, Money Trail Under Scanner

MENAFN - IANS) Sonipat, Oct 30 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have arrested another accused from Haryana's Sonipat district in connection with the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 12, including nine people from Sonipat.

The latest accused, identified as Amar, was arrested from Rohna village in Sonipat. The arrest has further strengthened the Sonipat connection in the case, with investigators examining financial transactions and links between the accused.

According to the investigation, Amar is a friend and neighbour of Kunal, who was arrested earlier in the case. Police investigations have revealed that Kunal allegedly transferred Rs 40,000 to Amar's bank account.

Amar subsequently transferred Rs 12,000 to Radha's bank account, another accused arrested earlier, allegedly on Kunal's instructions.

The Mumbai Police are now investigating these financial transactions to establish the purpose of the transfers and determine the connections between the accused. The money trail is being examined as part of the wider investigation into the firing incident.

Amar, who studied up to Class 10, works at a supplements shop. His parents reportedly earn their livelihood through daily-wage labour.

Following his arrest, the Mumbai Police produced Amar before a court and are preparing to take him to Mumbai on transit remand for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Amar's family has claimed that he is innocent and alleged that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

With nine of the 12 arrested accused reportedly belonging to Sonipat, the district has emerged as a key focus of the Mumbai Police investigation.

The police are examining the financial dealings and personal connections among the accused to establish the sequence of events and identify the roles played by individual suspects.

Meanwhile, encrypted messaging platforms Signal and Zangi were allegedly used by the accused to communicate. Police officials are facing significant challenges in decoding these digital exchanges, as tracing conversations conducted over the past eight months is considered crucial to uncovering the alleged conspiracy.