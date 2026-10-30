Copy Any Solana Wallet: Blockchain.Ai Launches Automated Copy Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover wallets, check PnL and automatically copy buys and sells on Solana with your own trade sizes and execution limits.

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain.ai has launched automated Solana copy trading, allowing users to choose a wallet, set their trade sizes and limits, and automatically follow its buys and sells.









A trader buys a token, adds to the position, then sells half while you're away. Keeping up manually means catching each move, sizing your trade and getting the swap filled. Blockchain.ai automates the process from a funded trading vault using the user's settings, with copying continuing after the browser tab closes.

Find Solana wallets and check their track record







The Solana trader director includes profiles such as Ansem and unipcs, alongside other Solana traders. Users can search by name or X handle, inspect associated wallets, or paste a Solana address from outside the directory.

Available wallet analytics include trade history, token holdings and 7D, 30D and 90D realized PnL, ROI and win rate. Users can research wallets before connecting their own. For traders with several wallets, copying follows only the specific address selected.

The Blockchain.ai Termina adds token charts, volume and liquidity data, so users can investigate the tokens a wallet trades before funding a copy. Reported PnL excludes unrealized gains and losses and network fees; incomplete trade history can affect the figures.

Set trade sizing, slippage and buy limits









Scaled sizing follows the share of available trading funds spent by the target wallet. Fixed sizing uses a chosen dollar amount for each new copied buy. Sells follow the proportion of the position sold by the target wallet.

For example, if the target wallet spends 10% of its available trading balance, a copy with $500 available would target a $50 buy. A $30 max buy size caps that buy at $30, before fees and execution checks.

Users can also set slippage tolerance, maximum price impact and maximum buy delay. Trades outside those limits or failing liquidity and execution checks may be skipped.

Manage your vault and open positions

Each copy runs from a separate trading wallet, called a vault, with keys secured through Turnkey. Users can fund a copy with USDC, USDT or SOL. Setup also shows the additional SOL needed for network fees and other on-chain costs.

New trades only follows future supported trades. Match portfolio first attempts to buy supported tokens already held by the target wallet at current prices, then follows new trades. Unspent funds stay in the vault.

The Copied Traders dashboard shows open positions, copied trades and fill prices. Users can top up or pause a copy. Pausing does not close positions, and transactions already submitted may still confirm.

Cash out requests swaps back into the asset used to fund the vault and a withdrawal to the user's wallet. Withdraw tokens lets users withdraw remaining tokens without swapping them first. Liquidity, execution requirements and network fees apply.

Start Solana copy trading on Blockchain.ai

Pick a wallet. Set your limits. Start copying.

Paste a Solana wallet address or explore the directory. Check the wallet's PnL and trades, choose your budget and limits, then fund and authorize your copy.

Start Copy Trading on Blockchain.ai →

Copy trading involves risk, including loss of allocated funds. Copied trades can fill at different prices from the target wallet. Timing, liquidity, slippage, fees and skipped trades affect results. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

About Blockchain.ai

Blockchain.ai is a crypto analytics and trading platform for token research, Solana wallet tracking and automated copy trading. The platform brings token charts, wallet analytics and trading tools into one interface.

Through its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, Blockchain.ai also connects compatible AI assistants and agents to real-time token prices, liquidity, holder data, transactions and pool data. This lets users bring onchain research directly into their AI workflows. Learn more about the Blockchain.ai MCP integration.

Visit Blockchain.ai to explore the platform. For product updates and community discussions, follow @blockchaina_i on X and join the official Telegram community.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: Mercury Lee mercury(at)blockchain.ai