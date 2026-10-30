Fangzhou Honored With Digital Intelligence Leadership Award At Tencent Summit, Expands Healthcare AI Partnership With Tencent Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the“Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI‐driven Internet healthcare solutions, received the“Digital-intelligence Leadership Award-Algorithmic Unity” at the 2026 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, recognizing its innovation and achievements in integrating artificial intelligence with chronic disease management services.









Fangzhou Honored with Digital Intelligence Leadership Award at Tencent Summit

The summit is Tencent's annual flagship event for enterprise technology and cloud ecosystems, bringing together industry leaders and partners to explore digital transformation and AI-driven innovation. Fangzhou's recognition highlights the growing significance of its“AI + Chronic Disease Services” model and its efforts to advance the application of AI across full-cycle health management.

As artificial intelligence transitions from early-stage exploration towards wider commercial adoption, Fangzhou has continued broaden its AI+H2H (Hospital-to-Home) smart healthcare ecosystem. The model integrates AI into multiple chronic disease management workflows, moving beyond traditional episodic medical interactions toward continuous, personalized healthcare services.

Fangzhou has developed AI applications powered by its proprietary“XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”) to serve both patients and physicians. Its AI Health Manager and AI Medication Assistant provide personalized health management support and medication guidance, while AI pre-consultation tools and the AI Academic Assistant help physicians reduce administrative workloads and focus on clinical care.

Fangzhou's AI capabilities extend to health monitoring, patient follow-up and health education, helping bridge gaps in post-consultation care and improve service efficiency. By combining AI-driven automation with personalized health management, the Company aims to expand access to quality healthcare, advance proactive chronic disease management and strengthen its positioning as a“full-lifecycle personal health service partner.”

Fangzhou's progress has also been supported by its collaboration with Tencent Health. Since deepening their partnership in 2025, the companies have integrated Fangzhou's“XS LLM” and healthcare expertise with Tencent Health's technology infrastructure, supporting reliable and efficient AI-powered services across multiple chronic disease management scenarios.

This recognition provides further third-party recognition of Fangzhou's AI capabilities and the value of its digital healthcare model. Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue strengthening its partnership with Tencent Health and other healthcare ecosystem participants, expanding AI applications across chronic disease services and advancing more efficient, precise and personalized long-term health management.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 59.8 million registered users and 282,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2026). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI‐enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

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Disclaimer: This press release contains forward‐looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

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