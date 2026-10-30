Hrithik Roshan Shares Cryptic Note On Wisdom, Spirituality And Ignorance, Says 'Back Into Being The Fool Again'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan left fans intrigued with a philosophical and rather cryptic note on wisdom, clarity and spirituality.

In the post, he reflected on how the pursuit of understanding life can sometimes make one realise that perhaps ignorance was bliss.

Taking to his social media account, Hrithik shared a close-up selfie along with a reflective note that began,“You spend so much of your life chasing wisdom and clarity, only for the penny to drop that ignorance was bliss all along.”

He went on to describe the world as a“fool's world” and wrote,“Maybe the last step of wisdom, or spirituality itself, is taking that conscious step back. Back into being the fool again.”

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This is not the first time Hrithik has shared lengthy, philosophical thoughts on social media. In an earlier post, he had described one of his reflections as a“senseless morning rant” while writing about emotions, sadness and the tendency to analyse one's feelings.

On the professional front, Hrithik made his acting debut as a leading man with his father Rakesh Roshan's 2000 film“Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai”, which turned him into an overnight star. He went on to feature in films such as“Fiza”,“Mission Kashmir”,“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”,“Koi... Mil Gaya”,“Lakshya”,“Krrish”,“Dhoom 2” and“Jodhaa Akbar”.

Over the years, the actor has explored varied roles in films including“Guzaarish”,“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”,“Agneepath”,“Kaabil”,“Super 30”,“War”,“Vikram Vedha” and“Fighter”.

He was last seen in the 2025 action film“War 2”, which also featured Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. He also made a special appearance in Alpha starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh.

On the personal front, he was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan in 2000. The couple parted ways in 2013, and their divorce was finalised in 2014.

They have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, and continue to share a cordial relationship while co-parenting them.

Hrithik is currently in a relationship with actor and musician Saba Azad. The couple recently marked five years together, and the actor had shared a social media post for her anniversary.

–IANS

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