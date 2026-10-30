UP Shocker: 18-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Dead Family Accuses Principal, Son Of Murder

An 18-year-old nursing student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, triggering allegations of murder against a college principal and his son. The victim's family has accused the two of being involved in her death, prompting police to register a murder case, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Preeti, was a first-year General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) student at Firozabad College of Nursing. She hailed from Mainpuri district and was staying at the college hostel.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Preeti's hostel-mates realised she was missing after returning from breakfast at the mess.

During the investigation, police examined the college's CCTV footage and discovered that Preeti had allegedly left the premises alone at around 2.30 am after scaling the hostel's boundary wall.

Her body was later recovered near Mauda Kaneta village after police received information about its location. The body was subsequently identified as that of the missing nursing student.

Following the post-mortem examination, Preeti's family members staged a road blockade near the district headquarters, demanding strict action against those responsible for her death. The protest was eventually called off after police officers intervened and persuaded the family to take the body home.

Preeti's brother, Rohit, directly accused college principal Suresh Daksh and his son Yash of murdering his sister.

Acting on the family's complaint, police registered an FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder, along with other relevant provisions. Further investigation into the case is underway.