DDPAI Unveils The World's First Dualfocal Smart Aperture Dash Cam, The Z100 Series, At Saudi Arabia's Beyond Vision. Lead Always Online Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDPAI, a pioneer in smart mobility and imaging technology, officially launched its flagship Z100 Series in Saudi Arabia through an online launch event under the theme "Beyond Vision. Lead Always" introducing the highly anticipated Z100 Master, Z100 Pro, and Z100.







Image 1: DDPAI Z100 Series: World's First DualFocal Smart Aperture Dash Cam

Co-hosted by a DDPAI product specialist and a local content creator, the two-hour livestream drew enthusiastic participation from viewers across the Kingdom, featuring live new product demonstrations, interactive Q&A sessions, and a giveaway in which five viewers won a brand-new Z100 product.









Image 2: Livestream of the Online Launch Event

The series flagship Z100 Master is the world's first dash cam to combine DualFocal imaging with a smart variable aperture, keeping footage clear even on dark roads lit only by headlights.

Integrated DualFocal System: Reach Farther. Stay Sharp Near and Far.

The Z100 Master pairs a 4K wide-angle lens covering four lanes with a 2K telephoto lens (4x+ optical zoom, 86mm equivalent). It reads license plates from up to 60m away, with effective visibility up to 100m - in a high-speed hit-and-run, no critical evidence slips through.









Image 3: DualFocal Wide-Angle vs. Telephoto Comparison

Industry-First Smart Variable Aperture: Dark to Bright, Auto-Adapted

The front wide-angle lens switches intelligently between F1.0 and F2.0. Versus a conventional fixed F1.8 setup, F1.0 admits up to 3.2x as much light at night, while F2.0 improves overexposure suppression by 1.23x under blazing midday sun.









Image 4: Variable Aperture: Day and Night Comparison

Flagship Imaging System: Clarity That Performs Day and Night

Dual Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 8MP sensors power the front and rear cameras with dual 4K recording, while three-channel HDR keeps footage balanced through sudden lighting shifts and wet-road glare.

Integrated Dock & 24/7 Parking Monitoring: Less Hassle. More Protection.

The Integrated Dock combines the 4G module, GPS module, and power wiring into one mount for easy DIY installation. Paired with 24/7 Parking Monitoring, it detects abnormal impacts and sends real-time alerts with video evidence.

Availability and Launch Offers

The DDPAI Z100 Series is available to order starting Oct. 28, 2026. Adding to the excitement, DDPAI announced launch offers across channels: limited-edition gifts and free professional installation, available exclusively at designated authorized retail partners, while the DDPAI official website, Amazon.sa each offer their own online exclusives.









Image 5: Livestream Giveaway Moment

The launch marks another milestone in DDPAI's expansion across the Middle East, reinforcing its position as Saudi Arabia's No.1 premium dash cam brand.









About DDPAI

Founded in 2013, DDPAI is a global leader in smart dash cam innovation. DDPAI products are sold in over 60 countries and regions worldwide, trusted by about 9 million users. Learn more here.

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