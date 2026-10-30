Robotimize Founder And CEO Kerry Guo Champions Support For Persons With Disabilities At Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund

(Left to right) Mr Moses Lee, Chairman of SG Enable and Special Needs Trust Company; Mr Goh Pei Ming, Senior Minister of State; Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group; and Gary Lam, Chairman of Brands for Good.

Kerry Guo receiving the calligraphy piece at the charity auction.

VivantePlexusTM: Robotimize Group's integrated rehabilitation ecosystem connecting modular technologies across upper limb, lower limb, and neurological recovery domains.

ACETM partnerships unite global specialists like MINATO Medical Science with regional implementation expertise, creating comprehensive rehabilitation ecosystems where complementary technologies expand patient care possibilities beyond any single organizati

Robotimize: Tech For Care. Advancing intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies across global rehabilitation markets.

Robotimize Founder and CEO Kerry Guo joined the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund Children of Tomorrow charity dinner in support of persons with disabilities.

- Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize GroupSINGAPORE, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group, took part in the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund "Children of Tomorrow" charity dinner in Singapore, an evening held to support persons with disabilities."Technology can restore movement, but it takes a community to turn that progress into opportunity, and Robotimize is committed to being part of that community," said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group.Held under the banner "Children of Tomorrow", the evening carried the message of Hope, Opportunity and Legacy. Mr Goh Pei Ming, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development, was Guest of Honour. The Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund is administered by SG Enable, supported by Mediacorp, and has Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong as its patron. SG Enable is the national agency for disability in Singapore, which places the Fund within the wider national effort to enable persons with disabilities to live, learn, work and play in an inclusive society.The Fund was initiated in 2016 to help persons with disabilities overcome challenges and realise their potential. It works through three areas of support: providing financial aid, supporting aspirations and conferring awards that recognise achievements. It serves Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents with physical, sensory, intellectual or autism-related disabilities, works with schools, social service agencies and hospitals to identify beneficiaries, and relies entirely on donations and sponsorships.During the charity auction, Kerry Guo won a calligraphy piece whose message reflects the value of giving back to society. Because the Fund is sustained by giving, participation from the business community matters, and her involvement reflects the approach Robotimize takes to its work: showing up for the people and organisations that serve the rehabilitation and disability community.The theme of the evening speaks directly to the wider vision of Robotimize. "Children of Tomorrow" looks ahead to the people who will need support in the years to come, and the message of Hope, Opportunity and Legacy mirrors how Robotimize approaches rehabilitation. Hope is where rehabilitation begins, in the belief that a person can regain movement, function and independence. Opportunity is what comprehensive solutions open up, and Robotimize advocates for more pathways to reach them. Legacy is built through collaboration, the principle behind ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio, and VivantePlexusTM, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem.The outlook extends across the lifespan. At CPAS Symposium 2026 in Singapore, Robotimize featured the KidGo exoskeleton from RoboCT within its ACETM portfolio and joined educators, allied health professionals and caregivers in conversations on empowering the lives of persons with multiple disabilities across the lifespan. Taking part in an evening themed on the children of tomorrow follows from the same outlook.Singapore is also where Robotimize Group is headquartered, which makes taking part in community efforts in the home market of the company a natural extension of its work in rehabilitation.Comprehensive solutions come from collaboration among technology providers, clinicians and partners, and the same principle applies at community level, where funders, agencies, schools, hospitals and companies each contribute a part of the support that a person with a disability may need over time. The sector benefits when those pieces are brought together rather than pursued in isolation."A rehabilitation technology company exists for the people it serves, and standing with the community that supports persons with disabilities is part of that responsibility," said Zen Koh, Scientific Advisor, Robotimize Group.Robotimize works with healthcare institutions and partners across the globe, and community engagement of this kind sits alongside that clinical work. Robotimize extends its appreciation to the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund and SG Enable for the evening, and continues its advocacy for more pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes, in the clinic and in the community.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexusTM, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem, and ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training, and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. Product availability, indications, and use are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local clinical requirements.For more information, visit:

Jerry HONG

Robotimize Group

+ +60 11-1224 1674

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Robotimize Founder and CEO Kerry Guo Champions Support for Persons with Disabilities at Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund News Provided By Robotimize October 30, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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