Vidcruiter Names Bryq Its Preferred Assessment Partner

VidCruiter has named Bryq its Preferred Assessment Partner. VidCruiter customers can now add Bryq's assessments to the hiring they already run on VidCruiter.

Bryq brings its cognitive ability, personality and hard skills assessments, including AI fluency, to VidCruiter customers, with the integration live today.

- Sean FaheyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bryq brings its cognitive ability, personality and hard skills assessments to VidCruiter customers.VidCruiter, a leader in AI recruiting software for enterprise and high-volume hiring, has named Bryq its Preferred Assessment Partner. Bryq, the talent assessment platform, measures cognitive ability, personality traits and hard skills including AI Fluency in one integrated candidate profile, validated by I/O psychologists. VidCruiter customers can now bring those assessments into the hiring they already run on VidCruiter.Bryq has built a trusted name in talent assessment, and VidCruiter customers now get direct access to it inside the platform they already use."We're thrilled that VidCruiter has selected Bryq as its Preferred Assessment Partner," said George Kalyvas, CEO of Bryq. "It lets us reach many more HR departments and help them tackle the hiring challenges they face every day, from quality of hire to early attrition. We can't wait to get started.""Bryq has a credible, respected name in talent assessment," said Sean Fahey, CEO and founder of VidCruiter. "When our customers ask who they should rely on, Bryq is the partner we're proud to point them to."The integration behind the partnership is live for VidCruiter customers today. Candidates complete the Bryq assessment on VidCruiter's own page, in the same session, with VidCruiter's proctoring covering it on the same screen. Scores post to the VidCruiter candidate record the moment a candidate submits: an overall score, a recommendation, a dimension-level breakdown and a link to the full Bryq profile. Teams can set their own rules on those scores, and advancing a candidate is always a decision a person makes.About BryqBryq is the talent assessment platform that helps HR teams improve quality of hire and reduce early attrition. We measure cognitive ability, personality traits, and hard skills including AI fluency in one integrated candidate profile, validated by I/O psychologists. 3x improvement in quality of hire. 47% lower attrition. 2x faster hiring. ATS-integrated in under a week.About VidCruiterVidCruiter is a leader in AI recruiting software for enterprise and high-volume hiring. The Interview Management System combines structured video interviews, automated workflows, and scheduling with AI-powered candidate screening, interview notes, fraud detection, and interview intelligence, helping organizations hire top talent faster.Media ContactsBryq: Anna Prifti, Head of Talent Strategy,...VidCruiter: JF Poirier, Head of Strategic Partnerships,...

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VidCruiter Names Bryq Its Preferred Assessment Partner News Provided By Bryq October 30, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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