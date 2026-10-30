AI Without The Hype: Actamsp Invites DFW Business Leaders To AI Workshop Benefiting Serve Denton

Have an honest conversation about what AI means for your business.

Leadership AI workshop in Denton, Texas will help business owners and executives explore practical AI applications, manage risks, and identify opportunities.

- Kirk Riggs, Town Administrator for the Town of BartonvilleDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ActaMSP is inviting Dallas-Fort Worth business owners and senior executives to discover what artificial intelligence can actually do for their businesses at its upcoming Leadership AI workshop on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, in Denton, Texas.Led by ActaMSP Founder Justin Huffaker, the two-hour executive workshop moves beyond AI hype to focus on real-world business applications, responsible adoption, and practical strategies leaders can implement within their organizations.100% of registration proceeds will benefit Serve Denton, a nonprofit organization that partners with local nonprofits to make essential services more accessible to people in need.AI Is Everywhere. But Where Should Business Leaders Actually Start?For many small and mid-sized businesses, the challenge is no longer understanding that AI matters. It is knowing which tools are worth adopting, where AI can deliver measurable value, and how to protect sensitive company and customer information.ActaMSP's Leadership AI workshop addresses the questions business owners are asking:.Where can AI actually save our employees time?.What are other small and mid-sized businesses doing successfully?.How do we protect confidential business and customer information?.Which AI opportunities are worth pursuing, and which should we avoid?.How do we develop a practical starting point without overwhelming our teams?Through real business examples and interactive discussion, attendees will learn how to identify high-impact AI opportunities, establish appropriate safeguards, and develop a clearer path toward implementation.Practical AI Education That Business Leaders Can Put to WorkActaMSP's Leadership AI workshops emphasize practical application over theory, helping executives make informed decisions about emerging technology.Previous workshop attendee Kirk Riggs, Town Administrator for the Town of Bartonville, shared: "One of the most valuable outcomes of the training was that I immediately developed and implemented an AI policy for our organization."The goal is for participants to leave with actionable ideas and greater confidence in evaluating AI opportunities for their businesses.Supporting Serve Denton Through Leadership EducationThe November 4 workshop also provides an opportunity for local business leaders to support their community.All registration proceeds will benefit Serve Denton, which works with nonprofit organizations to help connect individuals and families with essential services.Event Details:.Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026.Location: Denton, Texas.Breakfast and Networking: 7:30 a.m..Workshop: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m..Registration: $125 per business leader.Beneficiary: Serve Denton, receiving 100% of registration proceedsView Event Details and Register for Leadership AI.Additional Leadership AI Workshops Planned in Texas and ArkansasThe Denton event is part of ActaMSP's ongoing Leadership AI education series serving business owners and senior executives throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth and Little Rock markets. Additional workshops are scheduled for December 3, 2026, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and December 8, 2026, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.For upcoming workshop dates, locations, and registration information, visit ActaMSP's Leadership AI events page.About ActaMSPActaMSP is the Datamax brand dedicated to advanced IT consulting and comprehensive managed IT services. Built on a technology services foundation dating to 1998, ActaMSP serves organizations across Texas, Arkansas, and surrounding markets with managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and strategic technology guidance.Through its Leadership AI education series, ActaMSP helps business leaders explore practical and responsible uses of artificial intelligence.###

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ActaMSP

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AI Without the Hype: ActaMSP Invites DFW Business Leaders to AI Workshop Benefiting Serve Denton News Provided By Seota Digital Marketing October 30, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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