Tiffany Park Homes Brings Dual-Front And Three-Storey Townhomes To Woodbridge

Valley Brooke places new homes along Chatfield Drive within an established neighbourhood near schools, parks and Highway 400.

VAUGHAN, CANADA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tiffany Park Homes is bringing a collection of dual-front and three-storey townhomes to Valley Brooke in Woodbridge, with advertised home sizes ranging from 1,925 to 2,383 square feet and prices starting in the high $800,000s.Located along Chatfield Drive near Weston Road and Major Mackenzie Drive West, the community introduces new housing within an established Vaughan neighbourhood. Nearby amenities include schools, parks, shopping, dining and recreation, placing existing services around the planned homes.The collection features open-concept living spaces and layouts designed to accommodate family meals, entertaining and working from home. Its two townhome formats give prospective purchasers different configurations to consider when comparing how a home will support their daily routines.The surrounding area includes TRIO Sportsplex, Canada's Wonderland and Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital. Highway 400 provides connections to the wider road network, including Highways 407 and 401.Prospective purchasers can register for further information or arrange a private appointment with the sales team to discuss the collection and confirm current pricing and availability.Valley Brooke forms part of Tiffany Park Homes' wider portfolio of Greater Toronto Area communities. The builder's published community listings include projects in Woodbridge, Toronto, Richmond Hill and Barrie, alongside completed communities in Whitby, Brampton and Cornell.About Valley Brooke TownhomesValley Brooke is a townhome community by Tiffany Park Homes in Woodbridge, Vaughan. The collection combines dual-front and three-storey designs with a location close to established neighbourhood amenities.About Tiffany Park HomesTiffany Park Homes develops residential communities across the Greater Toronto Area, with a portfolio encompassing townhomes and detached homes.Project website: valleybrookewoodbridgeBuilder information: Tiffany Park Homes WoodbridgeAddress: Chatfield DriveVaughan, Ontario L4H 3L7Canada

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Tiffany Park Homes Brings Dual-Front and Three-Storey Townhomes to Woodbridge News Provided By Qode Media SEO Toronto October 30, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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