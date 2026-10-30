Mira Rajput Talks About Rumours Of Having A Third Baby With Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Says, 'You Might'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want, where the two got candid about relationships, marriage, family life and some of the rumours surrounding their personal lives.

A new promo from the upcoming episode, released on Thursday, offered a glimpse of their fun conversation, with Mira addressing speculation about expanding her family with husband Shahid Kapoor.

During the conversation, Kareena asked Mira about the silliest rumour she had heard about herself. Responding to the question, Mira revealed that it was the speculation about her and Shahid welcoming a third child.

Reacting to her answer, Kareena playfully said, "You might." Mira was very quick to put the speculation to rest, responding, "No way, we are done."

Ahead of the episode, Kareena shared a picture with Mira from the show's sets on Instagram Stories, describing her as "absolutely warm and lovely". Mira reshared the post and thanked Kareena for inviting her, adding that she could not have asked for better company.

Mira's appearance on Kareena's show has also attracted attention because of the latter's past relationship with Shahid Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Shahid were once among Bollywood's most talked-about couples. The two began dating after meeting during the making of Fida in 2004 and went on to work together in films such as Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town and Jab We Met.

They eventually parted ways in 2007, during the making of Jab We Met, which went on to become one of their most celebrated films.

Kareena went on to marry actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid, meanwhile, married Mira Rajput in July 2015, and they have two children, Misha and Zain.