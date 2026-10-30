UP: Father, 11-Year-Old Son Die After Falling From 23Rd Floor In Greater Noida

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Oct 30 (IANS) A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of a residential tower at Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha district, on Friday, while reportedly plucking flowers for a puja, police said.

The incident took place in the Bisrakh police station area and triggered panic in the residential society, leaving the family devastated.

According to preliminary information, the father, identified as Randeep Patra, son of Amal Kumar Patra, and his son, Aarav, had gone to the balcony to pluck flowers for the morning puja.

During the process, the child slipped and fell from the balcony. The father reportedly attempted to save him but lost his balance and fell from the 23rd floor as well.

According to police, the Bisrakh police station received information through a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) on Friday about two people falling from a height at Tower 23 of Mahagun Mywoods Society.

A police team immediately reached the spot and found the father and son critically injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

During the preliminary inquiry, the deceased man's wife told the police that she had to leave early on Friday morning to visit the Khatu Shyam Temple. Her husband and son had gone to the balcony to collect flowers for the morning puja before her departure.

Initial information suggests that the child slipped while collecting flowers and was left hanging from the balcony, prompting his father to intervene. However, the father also lost his balance, causing both to fall.

Police said the exact circumstances leading to the incident would be established after a detailed investigation. All aspects of the case are being examined.

After completing the necessary inquest proceedings, the police initiated the process of sending the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Further legal proceedings are underway.