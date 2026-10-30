Big Relief For Buyers As Gold And Silver Prices Drop Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Buyers planning to purchase gold for Diwali got good news today. Gold prices dropped sharply after rising for three straight days. Silver prices also dropped today, giving buyers major relief ahead of the festival season.

Global market trends are driving fast changes in gold rates today. A stronger US Dollar and US Federal Reserve interest rate policy are directly impacting global bullion markets.

Gold prices plunged on Friday after rising continuously for three days. Investors shifted money from gold into higher-yielding US bonds during this market uncertainty. This move reduced gold demand and pressed prices down today.

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while the US Dollar grew stronger against other currencies. These international factors brought down gold prices right before Diwali, bringing big relief to festive shoppers.

Hyderabad bullion market recorded a steep fall in gold prices on October 30. 24-carat gold price fell by Rs 1,690 per 10 grams, taking the rate to Rs 1,42,260. 22-carat gold price also dropped by Rs 1,550 per 10 grams, moving the rate to Rs 1,30,400. 18-carat gold rate dropped by Rs 1,270 per 10 grams to reach Rs 1,06,690. This single-day price drop brought relief to buyers after three days of rising rates.

Silver prices dropped along with gold rates across markets today. Silver saw another quick drop following recent price fluctuations in the local market. Hyderabad market saw silver prices drop by Rs 5,000 per kilogram to touch Rs 2,10,000. This price fall brought good news for silver buyers before the festival season.

Falling gold and silver prices came at the right time for festival shoppers ahead of Diwali. Global market conditions, US Dollar values, and US Fed interest rates will decide future price movements in bullion markets.

Jewelry buyers should check local store prices along with GST, wastage, and making charges before buying. Bullion market rates change constantly, so buyers must verify final retail rates at local jewelry shops.