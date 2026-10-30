Vibrant Cinema-Themed Painting Exhibition Inaugurated At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A captivating painting exhibition by the talented students of the AAFT School of Fine Arts was inaugurated during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida. Inspired by the theme“Cinema,” the exhibition brought together the expressive power of fine arts and the visual language of filmmaking.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association, alongside association members Harinder Singh, Joginder Mahajan, G.D. Mehta and Rajinder Singh. Their participation added significance to the occasion, connecting aspiring artists with representatives of the film industry.
Through their paintings, the students explored cinema as a source of artistic inspiration, translating its stories, emotions and imagery into colour and composition. The exhibition offered festival participants an opportunity to experience the relationship between painting and cinematic storytelling while appreciating the students' creative perspectives.
The showcase reflected AAFT's commitment to providing students with platforms to present their work and engage with the wider creative community. Presented within the festival, it highlighted the contribution of fine arts to cinema and celebrated the imagination of emerging artists.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, highlighted the close relationship between cinema and fine arts, describing both as powerful mediums of storytelling and emotional expression. He noted that the cinema-themed exhibition provided AAFT students with an opportunity to showcase their imagination before film industry representatives and festival participants, reinforcing the institution's commitment to nurturing creativity and encouraging artistic exchange.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association, alongside association members Harinder Singh, Joginder Mahajan, G.D. Mehta and Rajinder Singh. Their participation added significance to the occasion, connecting aspiring artists with representatives of the film industry.
Through their paintings, the students explored cinema as a source of artistic inspiration, translating its stories, emotions and imagery into colour and composition. The exhibition offered festival participants an opportunity to experience the relationship between painting and cinematic storytelling while appreciating the students' creative perspectives.
The showcase reflected AAFT's commitment to providing students with platforms to present their work and engage with the wider creative community. Presented within the festival, it highlighted the contribution of fine arts to cinema and celebrated the imagination of emerging artists.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, highlighted the close relationship between cinema and fine arts, describing both as powerful mediums of storytelling and emotional expression. He noted that the cinema-themed exhibition provided AAFT students with an opportunity to showcase their imagination before film industry representatives and festival participants, reinforcing the institution's commitment to nurturing creativity and encouraging artistic exchange.
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