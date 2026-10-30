Seica Will Showcase 40 Years Of Innovation Shaping The Future Of Electronic Test At Electronica 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With 40 years of innovation behind it, Seica continues to advance electronic test through new technologies and integrated solutions. At Electronica 2026, the company will celebrate this milestone by showcasing OPERA, its new open-platform architecture, alongside advanced Flying Probe solutions for semiconductor testing, high-power semiconductor characterization systems, and next-generation automated PCBA testing. Combined with intelligent software, industrial monitoring, and smart manufacturing tools, these technologies reflect Seica's vision of a more flexible, connected, and efficient manufacturing future.
OPERA represents the evolution of Seica's open-platform philosophy, combining modular hardware, flexible software, and interoperable technologies within a common architecture designed to adapt to changing testing requirements. Powered by VIVATM, it enables the integration of multiple test methodologies and third-party solutions, helping manufacturers improve efficiency, preserve existing investments, and scale their capabilities over time. At Electronica 2026, visitors to Seica's booth A4.459 will be able to discover the OPERA Series and see the Pilot VX ULTRA, S20 IS3, and VALID SL systems on display.
Pilot VX ULTRA: High Precision Flying Probe Testing for the Semiconductor Industry
The Pilot VX ULTRA is designed for the high-precision electrical testing and optical inspection of high-density probe cards, combining advanced measurement capabilities with exceptional mechanical accuracy. Its nanometric infrared camera enables the detection of extremely small physical defects, while ultra-fine pitch probing and enhanced Soft Touch and Soft Landing technologies ensure precise, controlled contact with delicate test pads, minimizing the risk of scratches or deformation. Supporting complex test requirements, including fine-pitch structures and demanding contact conditions, the system is designed for engineering validation, prototyping, low-volume production, and process auditing, delivering accurate, repeatable measurements while preserving the integrity of the device under test.
S20:Advanced Characterization of High-Power Semiconductors
The transition toward electric mobility and renewable energy drives the demand for advanced semiconductors like SiC and GaN capable of enduring high thermal and electrical stress. To address this challenge, the Seica S20 platform, first introduced in 2025, continues to evolve as a modular and scalable solution for comprehensive power device testing across R&D and production. The platform integrates two highly specialized systems, including the S20 IS3, which performs precise static and dynamic testing on MOSFETs, IGBTs, and diodes to verify electrical compliance prior to system integration, and the S20 RTH, which measures thermal resistance and power cycling for up to 12 devices in parallel to ensure reliability under extreme conditions. Highlighting this continuous innovation, Seica will unveil a brand-new version of the S20 IS3 at the upcoming electronica exhibition, bringing maximum precision and scalability to accelerate the development of next-generation power electronics.
VALID SL: Next-Generation Bed-of-Nails Testing for Automated PCBA Production
Driven by increasing PCBA complexity and high-volume automation, the VALID SL represents the latest generation of Seica's VALID platform for high-performance in-circuit and functional testing. As part of the OPERA Series, this system introduces an innovative cableless measurement architecture that ensures measurement integrity and repeatability while simplifying maintenance. Featuring new 128-channel scanner cards, it achieves high-density configurations exceeding 4,400 channels to handle complex assemblies. The platform supports a wide range of test methodologies, from traditional ICT to powered functional and boundary scan tests, and offers Single/Dual Stage and Multi-Job architectures to maximize throughput by testing multiple boards in parallel. Powered by the VIVATM software, a servo-controlled contact press, and full MES integration, the VALID SL seamlessly connects to Seica's manufacturing ecosystem to deliver maximum reliability and efficiency in automated production.
Modern manufacturing requires connected sources of intelligence aligned with Industry 4.0 and 5.0 principles. As part of the Seica Group, Canavisia provides industrial monitoring solutions through Canavision, its dedicated platform, enabling the monitoring of key operational parameters such as energy consumption and machine status to optimize maintenance, improve efficiency, and support data-driven decision-making. These solutions help enhance process visibility, traceability, and continuous improvement, and will be presented alongside Smart Tools at Booth A4-459 Tools is a range of advanced hardware and software solutions designed for electronics designers, test engineers, and production teams. These tools can operate as standalone solutions or be integrated into automated production lines, providing flexibility to meet different application and production requirements.
Join Seica at Electronica 2026 to discover a Powerhouse of Smart innovation, High performance, and Integrated Solutions, explore our latest technological advancements, and celebrate 40 years of innovation shaping the future of electronics testing and manufacturing. Visit us November 10–13 in Munich, Germany, at Booth A4.459
About Seica
The Seica Group is a global provider of high-technology turnkey solutions for the industrial sector, offering systems for electronic board testing, industrial automation, laser selective soldering, and optical inspection. Founded in 1986, Seica S.p.A. designs and manufactures advanced test systems, including automotive and electric vehicle applications, and provides dedicated solutions for high-density probe card testing. Seica also develops systems and applications for the defense and aerospace sectors, meeting the most rigorous standards. Embracing Industry 4.0 and 5.0, the Group creates smart systems that collect and analyze data to improve production, maintenance, and energy efficiency. Headquartered in Italy, Seica has offices in Germany, France, China, the USA, Mexico, and Israel.
OPERA represents the evolution of Seica's open-platform philosophy, combining modular hardware, flexible software, and interoperable technologies within a common architecture designed to adapt to changing testing requirements. Powered by VIVATM, it enables the integration of multiple test methodologies and third-party solutions, helping manufacturers improve efficiency, preserve existing investments, and scale their capabilities over time. At Electronica 2026, visitors to Seica's booth A4.459 will be able to discover the OPERA Series and see the Pilot VX ULTRA, S20 IS3, and VALID SL systems on display.
Pilot VX ULTRA: High Precision Flying Probe Testing for the Semiconductor Industry
The Pilot VX ULTRA is designed for the high-precision electrical testing and optical inspection of high-density probe cards, combining advanced measurement capabilities with exceptional mechanical accuracy. Its nanometric infrared camera enables the detection of extremely small physical defects, while ultra-fine pitch probing and enhanced Soft Touch and Soft Landing technologies ensure precise, controlled contact with delicate test pads, minimizing the risk of scratches or deformation. Supporting complex test requirements, including fine-pitch structures and demanding contact conditions, the system is designed for engineering validation, prototyping, low-volume production, and process auditing, delivering accurate, repeatable measurements while preserving the integrity of the device under test.
S20:Advanced Characterization of High-Power Semiconductors
The transition toward electric mobility and renewable energy drives the demand for advanced semiconductors like SiC and GaN capable of enduring high thermal and electrical stress. To address this challenge, the Seica S20 platform, first introduced in 2025, continues to evolve as a modular and scalable solution for comprehensive power device testing across R&D and production. The platform integrates two highly specialized systems, including the S20 IS3, which performs precise static and dynamic testing on MOSFETs, IGBTs, and diodes to verify electrical compliance prior to system integration, and the S20 RTH, which measures thermal resistance and power cycling for up to 12 devices in parallel to ensure reliability under extreme conditions. Highlighting this continuous innovation, Seica will unveil a brand-new version of the S20 IS3 at the upcoming electronica exhibition, bringing maximum precision and scalability to accelerate the development of next-generation power electronics.
VALID SL: Next-Generation Bed-of-Nails Testing for Automated PCBA Production
Driven by increasing PCBA complexity and high-volume automation, the VALID SL represents the latest generation of Seica's VALID platform for high-performance in-circuit and functional testing. As part of the OPERA Series, this system introduces an innovative cableless measurement architecture that ensures measurement integrity and repeatability while simplifying maintenance. Featuring new 128-channel scanner cards, it achieves high-density configurations exceeding 4,400 channels to handle complex assemblies. The platform supports a wide range of test methodologies, from traditional ICT to powered functional and boundary scan tests, and offers Single/Dual Stage and Multi-Job architectures to maximize throughput by testing multiple boards in parallel. Powered by the VIVATM software, a servo-controlled contact press, and full MES integration, the VALID SL seamlessly connects to Seica's manufacturing ecosystem to deliver maximum reliability and efficiency in automated production.
Modern manufacturing requires connected sources of intelligence aligned with Industry 4.0 and 5.0 principles. As part of the Seica Group, Canavisia provides industrial monitoring solutions through Canavision, its dedicated platform, enabling the monitoring of key operational parameters such as energy consumption and machine status to optimize maintenance, improve efficiency, and support data-driven decision-making. These solutions help enhance process visibility, traceability, and continuous improvement, and will be presented alongside Smart Tools at Booth A4-459 Tools is a range of advanced hardware and software solutions designed for electronics designers, test engineers, and production teams. These tools can operate as standalone solutions or be integrated into automated production lines, providing flexibility to meet different application and production requirements.
Join Seica at Electronica 2026 to discover a Powerhouse of Smart innovation, High performance, and Integrated Solutions, explore our latest technological advancements, and celebrate 40 years of innovation shaping the future of electronics testing and manufacturing. Visit us November 10–13 in Munich, Germany, at Booth A4.459
About Seica
The Seica Group is a global provider of high-technology turnkey solutions for the industrial sector, offering systems for electronic board testing, industrial automation, laser selective soldering, and optical inspection. Founded in 1986, Seica S.p.A. designs and manufactures advanced test systems, including automotive and electric vehicle applications, and provides dedicated solutions for high-density probe card testing. Seica also develops systems and applications for the defense and aerospace sectors, meeting the most rigorous standards. Embracing Industry 4.0 and 5.0, the Group creates smart systems that collect and analyze data to improve production, maintenance, and energy efficiency. Headquartered in Italy, Seica has offices in Germany, France, China, the USA, Mexico, and Israel.
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