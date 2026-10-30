Trioangle Updates Uber Eats Clone With Advanced Food Delivery Features
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oct 30, 2026: Food delivery businesses are increasingly using dedicated digital platforms to manage restaurant listings, customer orders, delivery services, payments, and day-to-day operations. Trioangle Technologies has expanded its UberEats clone platform to address these areas through dedicated apps and management panels for different participants in the food delivery ecosystem.
The upgrade focuses on the operational requirements involved in running a food delivery platform. It includes applications for eaters, delivery providers, and restaurant owners, along with web-based interfaces for users, providers, restaurants, and administrators. The food delivery solution utilizes geolocation search, which allows users to find restaurants by location, while takeaway functionality supports restaurants that offer customer pickup options.
Trioangle has also incorporated multiple language support into the app. The current product information lists English, Arabic, Spanish, French, Chinese, Portuguese, and more, allowing restaurant partners to configure the platform according to their operating requirements. The latest version also includes several payment and operational tools. Stripe and PayPal are among the payment technologies referenced by Trioangle, while the administration interface provides metrics and reports for monitoring food delivery operations and financial activity.
Another area of the update in UberEats clone, GoferEats 2.1, involves AI-supported functionality. The platform is presented with AI capabilities intended to assist food delivery operations and user experiences. These capabilities are positioned alongside features such as location-based search and recommendations, providing additional technology options for businesses operating food delivery services.
Delivery management has been structured around different operational models. The platform supports options such as nearest-partner, zone-based, and batch delivery models. A single pickup and multiple delivery function can also allow a delivery provider to handle orders from nearby restaurants for different customers within the same delivery operation.
The food delivery platform also includes Kiosk Mode and SUNMI integration for businesses that require additional in-store ordering and receipt-printing capabilities. WhatsApp notifications are available for communicating order-related updates to users, delivery providers, and restaurant owners.
Security and infrastructure are also part of the platform architecture. Trioangle states that the solution uses TLS 1.3 for data in transit, AES-256 for data at rest, role-based access control for administration, JWT authentication for application-to-server communication, and AWS infrastructure security controls. Payment processing through supported gateways is also designed around applicable payment security requirements.
This online food delivery solution is available for Android, iOS, and web environments. Trioangle states that the platform can be customized for different business requirements and provides technical support and assistance.
“The update reflects Trioangle's support for startups and entrepreneurs with a structured solution for handling food orders, restaurant operations, deliveries, and customer interactions.” - Vignesh Palanivel, CEO
Details of Latest Functionalities
AI updates such as a review summarizer, 24/7 chatbot, and substitution engine to deliver efficient performance
Operational features like back-to-back trips, accurate location tracking, promo codes, crypto payment integration, WhatsApp notifications, store subscription, verification based on 3rd party, gift cards, and wallet system.
Diverse revenue options that include referral earnings, sponsored listings, surge pricing, and commission fees.
To know more, visit:
About Trioangle Technologies
Trioangle Technologies is a software development company that focuses on developing solutions for startups and entrepreneurs who want to kick-start their business in the on-demand market.
Contact
Mail:...
WhatsApp: 6379630152
The upgrade focuses on the operational requirements involved in running a food delivery platform. It includes applications for eaters, delivery providers, and restaurant owners, along with web-based interfaces for users, providers, restaurants, and administrators. The food delivery solution utilizes geolocation search, which allows users to find restaurants by location, while takeaway functionality supports restaurants that offer customer pickup options.
Trioangle has also incorporated multiple language support into the app. The current product information lists English, Arabic, Spanish, French, Chinese, Portuguese, and more, allowing restaurant partners to configure the platform according to their operating requirements. The latest version also includes several payment and operational tools. Stripe and PayPal are among the payment technologies referenced by Trioangle, while the administration interface provides metrics and reports for monitoring food delivery operations and financial activity.
Another area of the update in UberEats clone, GoferEats 2.1, involves AI-supported functionality. The platform is presented with AI capabilities intended to assist food delivery operations and user experiences. These capabilities are positioned alongside features such as location-based search and recommendations, providing additional technology options for businesses operating food delivery services.
Delivery management has been structured around different operational models. The platform supports options such as nearest-partner, zone-based, and batch delivery models. A single pickup and multiple delivery function can also allow a delivery provider to handle orders from nearby restaurants for different customers within the same delivery operation.
The food delivery platform also includes Kiosk Mode and SUNMI integration for businesses that require additional in-store ordering and receipt-printing capabilities. WhatsApp notifications are available for communicating order-related updates to users, delivery providers, and restaurant owners.
Security and infrastructure are also part of the platform architecture. Trioangle states that the solution uses TLS 1.3 for data in transit, AES-256 for data at rest, role-based access control for administration, JWT authentication for application-to-server communication, and AWS infrastructure security controls. Payment processing through supported gateways is also designed around applicable payment security requirements.
This online food delivery solution is available for Android, iOS, and web environments. Trioangle states that the platform can be customized for different business requirements and provides technical support and assistance.
“The update reflects Trioangle's support for startups and entrepreneurs with a structured solution for handling food orders, restaurant operations, deliveries, and customer interactions.” - Vignesh Palanivel, CEO
Details of Latest Functionalities
AI updates such as a review summarizer, 24/7 chatbot, and substitution engine to deliver efficient performance
Operational features like back-to-back trips, accurate location tracking, promo codes, crypto payment integration, WhatsApp notifications, store subscription, verification based on 3rd party, gift cards, and wallet system.
Diverse revenue options that include referral earnings, sponsored listings, surge pricing, and commission fees.
To know more, visit:
About Trioangle Technologies
Trioangle Technologies is a software development company that focuses on developing solutions for startups and entrepreneurs who want to kick-start their business in the on-demand market.
Contact
Mail:...
WhatsApp: 6379630152
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