STL Networks Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Growth With Revenue Up 53%, EBITDA Up 70% Qoq
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, October 30, 2026: STL Networks Limited (BSE: 544395 | NSE: STLNETWORK), operating under the Invenia brand, announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY27, reporting revenue of INR 270.11 Cr and EBITDA of INR 16.06 Cr, reflecting a QoQ growth of 53% and 70%, respectively. On a year-on-year basis, EBITDA grew 112% with EBITDA margin expanded to 5.9% from 3.3% in Q2 FY26. STL Networks also continued to strengthen its balance sheet, reducing debt by 20% through continued focus on optimising working capital from March 2026 to September 2026.
Chandrasekhara Rao Battula, Interim CEO, Invenia-STL Networks Limited, said, "STL Networks is on a strong growth trajectory, and our priority now is to turn this momentum into long-term, sustainable value. We have been deliberate about the customers we serve and the projects we take on, and that discipline is already reflected in a healthier business mix. Our integrated model across data centers, system integration and connectivity makes us a single, accountable partner for customers building critical digital infrastructure. Going forward, our focus remains firmly on execution for hyperscalers, data center providers, and public-sector, enterprise and telecom customers, as we continue to create lasting value for our shareholders."
Key Business Highlights
RailTel DC-DR Cloud Infrastructure Order: In September 2026, STL Networks secured an INR 250 crore integrated cloud infrastructure and data center transformation project from RailTel Corporation of India Limited. The scope includes the design, deployment and integration of a secure, scalable, multi-tenant private cloud across RailTel's DC and DR sites in Gurugram and Secunderabad.
Data Center Subsidiary: Following Board approval in September 2026, STL Networks incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, STL Networks DC Limited, on October 10, 2026. The subsidiary will establish, own, operate and manage data center and telecommunication infrastructure and offer integrated data center and connectivity solutions, enabling focused growth and scalability in the digital infrastructure sector.
Strengthening Leadership: STL Networks appointed Col. Girish Nandan Juneja as the Chief Operating Officer, Gaurav Barjatiya as the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Kiran Patel as the Head of Design & Operations - Data Center.
About Invenia - STL Networks Limited
Invenia is a leading digital infrastructure services company. We enable telcos, data center companies, and large enterprises (in PSUs, Defence, BFSI, Mining, Energy, and Healthcare) across India and the UK with advanced capabilities in designing, building, and managing digital landscapes.
We enable digital transformation by providing state-of-the-art Connectivity Services, System Integration Services (Network, Cloud, and Cybersecurity), Data Center Services, and Managed Services. Driven by our purpose of 'Empowering next-generation innovation through cutting-edge digital infrastructure,' we challenge the status quo and shift the trajectory of what's possible. This creates sustainable value for our customers, investors, and employees and fuels human progress.
Chandrasekhara Rao Battula, Interim CEO, Invenia-STL Networks Limited, said, "STL Networks is on a strong growth trajectory, and our priority now is to turn this momentum into long-term, sustainable value. We have been deliberate about the customers we serve and the projects we take on, and that discipline is already reflected in a healthier business mix. Our integrated model across data centers, system integration and connectivity makes us a single, accountable partner for customers building critical digital infrastructure. Going forward, our focus remains firmly on execution for hyperscalers, data center providers, and public-sector, enterprise and telecom customers, as we continue to create lasting value for our shareholders."
Key Business Highlights
RailTel DC-DR Cloud Infrastructure Order: In September 2026, STL Networks secured an INR 250 crore integrated cloud infrastructure and data center transformation project from RailTel Corporation of India Limited. The scope includes the design, deployment and integration of a secure, scalable, multi-tenant private cloud across RailTel's DC and DR sites in Gurugram and Secunderabad.
Data Center Subsidiary: Following Board approval in September 2026, STL Networks incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, STL Networks DC Limited, on October 10, 2026. The subsidiary will establish, own, operate and manage data center and telecommunication infrastructure and offer integrated data center and connectivity solutions, enabling focused growth and scalability in the digital infrastructure sector.
Strengthening Leadership: STL Networks appointed Col. Girish Nandan Juneja as the Chief Operating Officer, Gaurav Barjatiya as the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Kiran Patel as the Head of Design & Operations - Data Center.
About Invenia - STL Networks Limited
Invenia is a leading digital infrastructure services company. We enable telcos, data center companies, and large enterprises (in PSUs, Defence, BFSI, Mining, Energy, and Healthcare) across India and the UK with advanced capabilities in designing, building, and managing digital landscapes.
We enable digital transformation by providing state-of-the-art Connectivity Services, System Integration Services (Network, Cloud, and Cybersecurity), Data Center Services, and Managed Services. Driven by our purpose of 'Empowering next-generation innovation through cutting-edge digital infrastructure,' we challenge the status quo and shift the trajectory of what's possible. This creates sustainable value for our customers, investors, and employees and fuels human progress.
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