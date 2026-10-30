MENAFN - GetNews)"Professional ceramic coating and paint protection by Isaac's Pro Detailing, a premium mobile car detailing specialist on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. The image highlights expert surface preparation and a high-gloss finish. Isaac's Pro Detailing has recently gained international industry exposure after UK automotive protection brand Diamondbrite referenced its technical ceramic coating application guide."UK automotive protection manufacturer Diamondbrite links to Isaac's Pro Detailing's technical ceramic coating guide, highlighting the value of practical, specialist-led automotive care education

SUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND - 30 October, 2026 - Isaac's Pro Detailing, a mobile vehicle detailing and ceramic coating specialist serving Queensland's Sunshine Coast, has been referenced in an educational article published by UK-based automotive protection brand Diamondbrite. The international citation connects a locally operated Australian detailing business with a broader industry discussion about paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coatings and the importance of correct surface preparation.

Diamondbrite, a brand of UK manufacturer Jewelultra Ltd, published its article,“Ceramic Coating Over PPF: Wait 48–72 Hours, Check Film Compatibility,” on 12 October 2026. The article examines how ceramic coatings and PPF can work together, the need to check product compatibility and manufacturer warranties, and why preparation and application methods matter. Within its discussion of professional installation, Diamondbrite links to Isaac's Pro Detailing's“Step by Step Ceramic Coating Application Guide.”

The reference is a noteworthy example of a Sunshine Coast business's educational content being used as a resource within an overseas automotive protection publication. It is an editorial citation, not an announcement of a formal supply agreement, product endorsement or commercial partnership between the two businesses.

From Sunshine Coast Driveways to an International Industry Conversation

Isaac's Pro Detailing provides mobile car detailing, paint enhancement and ceramic coating services throughout the Sunshine Coast. Its work emphasises the preparation of vehicle surfaces before protective products are applied, from removing bonded contamination to inspecting paintwork and addressing visible defects where appropriate.

The company's published ceramic coating guide describes the stages involved in a coating application: washing and decontamination, paint assessment and correction, removal of residues, controlled product application, levelling and buffing, inspection, and the initial curing period. It also explains common mistakes that can compromise the finished result, including insufficient preparation, incorrect working times and coating residue left behind on a panel.

Diamondbrite's decision to reference that guide in a UK article illustrates how accessible technical explanations from local service providers can contribute to discussions beyond their immediate operating areas. For car owners researching vehicle protection, practical guidance can help them distinguish between the different jobs performed by paint protection film, ceramic coatings and ongoing maintenance.

“It's encouraging to see educational content from a Sunshine Coast detailing business referenced in an international automotive protection article,” said Isaac Bilokin, founder of Isaac's Pro Detailing.“A durable, attractive finish starts well before the coating is applied. Preparation, understanding the surface and following the correct process all matter. We want customers to understand what they're paying for and how to look after the result.”

Founder quote is proposed wording and should be approved by Isaac before publication.

Why the Distinction Between PPF and Ceramic Coating Matters

Paint protection film and ceramic coatings are often marketed to the same vehicle owners, but they perform different functions. PPF is a physical film designed to absorb some everyday impact and abrasion, while an appropriate ceramic topcoat can improve surface water behaviour and make routine cleaning easier. Ceramic coatings are not a substitute for impact-resistant film, and neither product eliminates the need for careful washing and maintenance.

Applying a coating over PPF also requires different considerations from applying it directly to automotive clearcoat. Owners must first confirm that their specific film and coating are compatible, follow the film installer's and coating manufacturer's instructions, and check whether aftermarket treatments affect the film warranty. These are central themes of Diamondbrite's published article.

For Sunshine Coast drivers, the broader lesson is relevant to daily conditions. Strong sun, coastal contamination, road grime, tree sap and bird droppings can all make regular vehicle maintenance more demanding. Selecting a suitable protection system, preparing the surface correctly and maintaining it consistently can help preserve a car's finish and keep it easier to clean.

A Focus on Education, Process and Long-Term Vehicle Care

Isaac's Pro Detailing's local service model combines specialist vehicle-care work with the convenience of appointments at customers' homes or workplaces. The business offers professional exterior and interior detailing alongside paint preparation and ceramic coating services for owners seeking improved gloss and easier ongoing maintenance.

The business also publishes guidance intended to help consumers make informed decisions. Its ceramic coating application article explains the importance of surface preparation, working in manageable sections, monitoring a product's recommended flash and levelling time, and protecting the finish during its specified cure period. Application instructions vary by coating and surface, so vehicle owners should always defer to the relevant manufacturer's technical guidance.

“Customers should be able to ask what preparation is included, what the coating can realistically protect against and how they need to maintain it,” Bilokin added.“Good detailing is about getting the fundamentals right and giving people clear expectations.”

Second founder quote is also proposed wording and requires approval before publication.

Read the Referenced Articles



Diamondbrite article: Ceramic Coating Over PPF: Wait 48–72 Hours, Check Film Compatibility

Isaac's Pro Detailing technical guide: Step By Step Ceramic Coating Application Guide Local ceramic coating services: Ceramic Coating Sunshine Coast



About Isaac's Pro Detailing

Isaac's Pro Detailing is a Sunshine Coast, Queensland-based mobile automotive detailing business specialising in premium vehicle care, paint preparation and ceramic coating. Founded by Isaac Bilokin, the business serves vehicle owners seeking professional detailing and protection without the inconvenience of dropping their car at a workshop. Its approach centres on thorough preparation, careful application and straightforward advice about vehicle maintenance.

Website: Location: Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia Phone: 0468 075 012