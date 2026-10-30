Stockholm Studio Adsome Shares Four Steps Shopify Brands Can Take Now To Get Meta Ads Ready For Black Friday

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Adsome team in Stockholm."Shopify brands should have their Black Friday Meta ads made, tracked and tested before November, says Stockholm studio Adsome. The studio shares four steps for the four weeks before Black Friday on November 27, 2026.

Stockholm, Sweden - October 30, 2026 - Shopify brands that want Black Friday sales from Facebook and Instagram should have their ads finished, tracked and tested before the first week of November. That is the advice from Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm that makes and runs Meta ads for e-commerce brands. Black Friday falls on November 27, 2026, which leaves about four weeks.

Many online stores start the season by raising the ad budget on the ads they already have. The studio's experience is that this tends to go wrong for a simple reason. In the weeks around Black Friday, more brands compete for the same people and ads usually get more expensive, so the same budget buys fewer views. An old ad that has already been seen many times by the same audience then becomes the costliest part of the plan.

Adsome suggests four steps for the weeks before the sale.

1. Make the sale ads now, and make more than one angle. One ad about the discount, one about the product and one built on a customer review give the brand something to compare, and they give the audience something fresh when the first ad has been seen too often.

2. Check the tracking before any money goes in. A broken purchase event or a checkout page that loses the order value makes every report look worse than the real result, and it is hard to fix in the middle of the sale.

3. Warm up the audience in early November with ads that are not about price. People who already know the brand are cheaper to convert on the day, and the new ads show which angles to push.

4. Decide in advance when to stop an ad. If an ad has had a fair share of the budget and clearly trails the others, it should be paused on a day the team has agreed on, and not argued about on Black Friday morning.

The same thinking runs through the studio's Pay as You Scale model for Shopify brands. Adsome makes the ads, runs them and covers the production cost, and the brand pays a share of the sales the ads generate and nothing before. The ad budget goes from the brand's own card to Meta. More about how it works is on Adsome's Pay as You Scale page.

"Black Friday is mostly decided in October, I think, and most brands only notice that when the results come in," said Carl Ström, founder of Adsome. "If the ads are made and the tracking works by the first week of November, the sale days are about watching which ads sell and moving money to them. If the ads are still being made on the Monday of the sale, you are guessing."

The studio adds that the same checks apply to Cyber Monday on November 30 and to the Christmas weeks that follow, since the ads that worked in the sale can be reused with new offers.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include performance-based Meta advertising for e-commerce brands, ticket marketing for concert tours and events, and content built for search engines and AI search.