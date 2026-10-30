GATO Security Expands Integrated Perimeter Security Solutions For Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - GetNews)GATO Security, a security technology provider specializing in perimeter intrusion detection and fiber optic sensing, is advancing its integrated security solutions for critical infrastructure, industrial facilities, energy projects, transportation networks, and other high-security environments.

With a portfolio covering fiber optic intrusion detection, distributed temperature sensing, buried detection cables, laser beam detectors, electric fence systems, and security management software, GATO helps customers strengthen perimeter protection, identify potential threats, and improve security monitoring across complex sites.

As infrastructure operators seek more reliable detection and centralized security management, GATO focuses on combining intelligent sensing technologies with flexible system integration to meet diverse site conditions and operational requirements.

Integrated Technologies for Perimeter Protection

GATO provides multiple detection technologies to address different perimeter security and infrastructure monitoring needs.

Fiber Optic Intrusion Detection: The F7 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) system analyzes vibration signals to identify potential intrusion activities, including fence climbing, cutting, and digging. Selected configurations support detection distances of up to 120 km and positioning accuracy of ±1 m, depending on the system configuration.

Distributed Temperature Sensing: The E3 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) system provides continuous temperature monitoring along optical fiber routes. Selected configurations offer measurement accuracy of ±0.5°C and hotspot localization accuracy of ±0.5 m, supporting applications such as power cable monitoring, tunnels, and energy facilities.

Buried Detection and Laser Systems: Electromagnetic sensing cables provide concealed perimeter monitoring, while laser beam detectors protect designated boundaries and restricted areas. These technologies offer additional options for sites requiring layered security protection.

Electric Fence Security Systems: Pulse and tension-based electric fence systems provide perimeter deterrence and intrusion detection for industrial facilities, energy installations, and other controlled-access environments.

These technologies can be selected individually or combined according to site layout, security risks, installation conditions, and project requirements.

Intelligent Security Management and System Integration

Beyond individual detection devices, GATO supports centralized security monitoring through its SAM300 Security Management Platform.

The platform integrates multiple alarm systems and supports functions such as map-based monitoring, alarm linkage, video integration, and remote management. By connecting field detection equipment with centralized monitoring, security teams can review alarm locations, verify events, and coordinate responses more efficiently.

For large or geographically distributed facilities, this approach helps simplify the management of multiple protection zones while supporting integration with existing video surveillance and security infrastructure.

Customized Solutions for Diverse Industries

Every site presents different security challenges. GATO develops project configurations based on perimeter length, terrain, environmental conditions, installation methods, detection requirements, and existing security systems.

Its solutions support applications across oil and gas facilities, pipelines, airports, rail transportation, industrial parks, solar farms, tunnels, data centers, and other critical infrastructure.

Through site-specific equipment selection and system integration, GATO aims to help customers improve intrusion detection, reduce nuisance alarms, strengthen asset protection, and establish more coordinated security operations.

Engineering Support from Design to Deployment

GATO combines product development, equipment manufacturing, system configuration, and technical support to serve security projects in domestic and international markets.

From initial requirement assessment to equipment selection, installation planning, commissioning, and system integration, the company works to align its solutions with each project's technical specifications and operational objectives.

With experience across multiple industries and international markets, GATO continues to develop intelligent security technologies designed to support reliable perimeter protection and infrastructure monitoring.

About GATO Security

GATO Security, operated by Shanghai Gato Information Technology Co., Ltd., specializes in intelligent perimeter security, intrusion detection, and fiber optic sensing technologies. Its product portfolio includes fiber optic intrusion detection systems, distributed temperature sensing systems, buried detection sensors, laser beam detectors, electric fence systems, and integrated security management platforms.

GATO serves industrial and infrastructure customers through customized security solutions designed to address different site conditions, operational risks, and protection requirements.

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