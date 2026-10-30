Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,590 Over Past Day
In addition, Russia has lost 12,450 (+1) tanks, 25,617 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 51,720 (+21) artillery systems, 2,246 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,728 (+1) air defense systems, 452 (+2) aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,039 (+3) ground robotic systems, 588,998 (+1,589) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,140 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 168,274 (+264) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 4,860 pieces of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: National Guard troops strike Russian Molniya-13 mothership drone over Donetsk region
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on October 29, there had been 191 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The enemy launched 23 attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector and 18 in the Pokrovsk sector.
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