Wereldhave Belgium Trading Update Q3 2026

PRESS RELEASE | Vilvoorde, 30 October 2026

Wereldhave Belgium continues its growth trajectory, delivering strong operational performance over the first nine months of 2026. The acquisitions completed in 2025 are now making a clear contribution to the results, while the existing portfolio continues to grow. At the same time, the Company's financial position remains solid, providing sufficient flexibility to make targeted investments in future growth.

Against a market backdrop marked by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and more cautious consumer sentiment, this performance is underpinned by a combination of rising rental income, high occupancy rates and disciplined capital allocation. Through active capital recycling and further diversification of its funding sources, Wereldhave Belgium continues to build sustainable value for its shareholders.

Key messages:



Increase in net rental income by 17.9% to € 65.8M (€ 55.8M at 30 September 2025);

Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+1.9% compared to 31 December 2025);

Increase in net asset value per share to € 73.79 (+1.1% vs. 2025: € 73.00);

Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 0.8% to 96.5% for the entire portfolio (97.3% at 31 December 2025) due to a significantly higher number of pop-up contracts by year-end;

Further diversification of the financing portfolio with two new 5-year credit facilities of € 30M each with BECM and Caisse d'Epargne;

Healthy debt ratio (EPRA) of 33.0% at 30 September 2026 (31.9% at 31 December 2025); Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 5.20 - € 5.30 per share.

Attachment

WHB_TradingUpdate_Q3-2026_EN