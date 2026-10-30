MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NYC-based hybrid publishing company earns top national ranking among top 10 book publishers in the United States.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manhattan Book Group Publishers, an award-winning hybrid book publishing company headquartered in New York City, has been ranked No. 1 among the top book publishers in the United States for 2026 in a newly published article featured on Big News Network. The ranking, titled "The Top 10 Book Publishers in the United States for 2026: A Guide for Authors," recognizes Manhattan Book Group for its professional publishing standards, author-friendly publishing model, national media exposure opportunities, and comprehensive book marketing services.The national ranking places Manhattan Book Group ahead of several prominent independent and hybrid publishing companies, including Greenleaf Book Group, Forbes Books, She Writes Press, Amplify Publishing Group, Atmosphere Press, Scribe Media, Page Two, and BookBaby.The article identifies Manhattan Book Group as the leading independent publishing choice for modern authors, emphasizing its ability to combine the professional standards associated with traditional New York publishing houses with the flexibility and creative control offered by independent publishing.Among the company's distinguishing features is its proprietary author program, which guarantees qualifying books placement on an Amazon Best Seller list and media exposure through major television news outlets, including NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates. The ranking also highlights Manhattan Book Group's selective manuscript evaluation process, professional editorial and design services, author rights retention, and worldwide distribution through Ingram.Founded by USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author J.J. Hebert, Manhattan Book Group offers authors a comprehensive publishing experience that extends beyond traditional book production. Its services include professional editing, custom cover design, interior formatting, worldwide distribution, publicity campaigns, author branding, and book marketing strategies designed to help authors establish credibility and reach new readers."Being ranked number one among book publishers in the United States is an incredible honor, particularly given the caliber of publishing companies included in this year's list," said Hebert, founder of Manhattan Book Group. "We've always believed that authors deserve more than simply having their books published. They deserve professional guidance, outstanding production quality, and meaningful opportunities to gain visibility in a competitive marketplace. This recognition reflects the publishing experience we've worked hard to build."The latest national recognition follows several previous distinctions for Manhattan Book Group. The company has been recognized by a USA Today contributor as the top independent book publisher in New York City, received the Stellar Business Award for Best Publishing Service in NYC, and earned recognition from The Los Angeles Tribune for its hybrid publishing services.Manhattan Book Group has also received an endorsement from actress and author Mariel Hemingway, granddaughter of literary icon Ernest Hemingway. Her association with the publisher further distinguishes Manhattan Book Group within the independent publishing industry.As more authors seek alternatives to conventional publishing arrangements, hybrid publishing continues to attract writers interested in maintaining creative control while receiving professional editorial, design, distribution, and promotional support. Manhattan Book Group's publishing model addresses this demand by providing authors with a professionally managed publishing experience alongside opportunities to increase their books' visibility and commercial potential.The No. 1 placement in the Big News Network article adds to Manhattan Book Group's growing list of publishing industry recognitions and underscores its position among the nation's most prominent hybrid publishing companies.Authors interested in learning more about Manhattan Book Group's publishing programs, submission process, and available services can visit .The complete ranking, "The Top 10 Book Publishers in the United States for 2026: A Guide for Authors," can be viewed at .About Manhattan Book Group PublishersManhattan Book Group Publishers is an award-winning independent hybrid book publishing company headquartered in New York City and a division of MindStir Media. Founded by USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author J.J. Hebert, the company provides comprehensive publishing, worldwide distribution, publicity, and book marketing services to authors across multiple genres. Manhattan Book Group combines the professional standards of traditional publishing with an author-focused approach that emphasizes quality, creative control, and long-term visibility. The company has earned multiple national and industry recognitions for its publishing programs and commitment to helping authors succeed. For more information, visit .

Michelle VanSledright

Manhattan Book Group

+1 800-767-0531

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Manhattan Book Group Publishers Ranked No. 1 Among Top Book Publishers in the United States for 2026 by Big News Network News Provided By MindStir Media LLC October 30, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies



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