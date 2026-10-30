Randy Goodwin Provides Christian Deliverance Ministry For SRA Survivors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Randy Goodwin, a Christian minister specializing in support for survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA), occult involvement, and human trafficking, offers faith-based spiritual guidance through his online ministry at RandyGoodwin.Goodwin's Ministry focuses on biblical teaching, prayer, spiritual deliverance, Deprogramming for individuals seeking spiritual restoration through their Christian faith. His work is intended to provide a specialized setting for people looking for faith-centered support as they navigate difficult experiences and pursue a renewed relationship with Jesus Christ.This is Specialized Christian Deliverance Ministry for SurvivorsSurvivors of abuse, exploitation, and manipulation may face significant challenges long after their experiences have ended. Goodwin's ministry seeks to provide compassionate spiritual support for individuals who want to explore these challenges through a biblical perspective.The ministry focuses on several areas, including:.SRA Survivor Support:.Christian guidance and prayer for individuals seeking spiritual support following experiences they identify as ritual abuse..Occult Deliverance:.Biblical teaching and prayer for people seeking freedom from occult involvement and spiritual oppression..Trafficking Survivor Support:.Faith-based encouragement for individuals recovering from exploitation and abuse..Deprogramming:.Ministry guidance for people seeking to understand experiences involving coercion, manipulation, and high-control environments..Inner Healing:.Spiritual encouragement centered on prayer, forgiveness, and a renewed relationship with God.Biblical SourceGoodwin's ministry draws inspiration from Psalm 147:3 in the King James Version of the Bible:“He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.”This Scripture reflects the ministry's emphasis on God's compassion for those who are hurting. Goodwin encourages individuals to seek the Lord through prayer, biblical study, and faith.His approach emphasizes repentance, forgiveness, and spiritual restoration as important aspects of Christian growth. Through online sessions, individuals can discuss their concerns and receive prayer and biblical guidance consistent with the ministry's beliefs.Be Anywhere in the WorldBased in Portland, Oregon, USA: Goodwin makes his Christian Deliverance Ministry online accessible to people in other locations through online video sessions. This format allows individuals to connect with the ministry without traveling.Visitors to the website can explore available services, learn about the ministry's approach, and find information about scheduling sessions and accessing educational resources.About Randy GoodwinRandy Goodwin is a Christian minister whose work focuses on SRA survivor support, occult deliverance, trafficking survivors, and deprogramming-related ministry resources. His approach centers on Scripture, prayer, and faith-based spiritual guidance for individuals seeking hope and restoration.For more information, visit:

Randy Goodwin

Deliverance Ministry

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Randy Goodwin Provides Christian Deliverance Ministry for SRA Survivors News Provided By Press Release Co. October 30, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, World & Regional



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