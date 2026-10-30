BAIYIN, GANSU, CHINA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top ten suppliers compared on legal entity, certification scope, minimum order and design capability, with each company's own published figures.BAIYIN, China, October 30, 2026 - Ten OEM contact lens manufacturers are compared below against the questions a first-time brand owner asks before a first production run: which legal entity actually holds the manufacturing operation, what a minimum order costs in SKU terms, and who carries the regulatory file.The comparison was compiled by Constar, which appears first in the list. Entries for the other nine companies are drawn from each company's own published material and describe what that company states about its operations.What OEM means in contact lensesOEM, ODM and private label are used interchangeably in this category and are not the same arrangement. In an OEM arrangement the brand owner specifies the design and the manufacturer produces it under the brand's identity. In ODM the manufacturer supplies a design from its own catalog and the brand applies its name and packaging. Private label is the commercial wrapper around either: the product carries the brand's artwork, documentation and market registration rather than the factory's.A soft contact lens reaches a shelf through four entities. A materials supplier provides the monomer and packaging components. A lens manufacturer holds the production line, the quality system and the product clearance. A brand owner holds the trademark and the commercial relationship with the market. A distributor or retailer holds the customer. A startup enters at the third position and depends on the second for everything it cannot build itself.The regulatory status is the part most new brands underestimate. A soft contact lens is a medical device in every major market. In the United States, corrective soft lenses fall under 21 CFR 886.5925 and product code LPL, and decorative non-corrective lenses have been regulated as devices since the Food and Drug Administration was given that authority by Public Law 109-96 in 2005. A manufacturer's clearance is a precondition for a brand owner's product, not a substitute for the brand owner's own establishment registration and device listing.Why a startup buys differently from a distributorGrand View Research valued the global soft contact lens market at USD 9.8 billion in 2024 and projects USD 15.5 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% between 2025 and 2030. The same analysis puts North America at 37.2% of revenue in 2024 and silicone hydrogel above 70% of revenue by material.Those numbers describe an established category, not an easy entry. A new brand does not buy the way a distributor buys. It orders a small number of designs in small quantities, needs physical samples before it commits, needs design capability it does not employ, and needs compliance documents for a market it may not yet understand. The binding constraint is rarely the price per lens. It is the fixed cost of getting a compliant product onto a shelf at all, and that cost is dominated by tooling, documentation and minimum quantities rather than by unit price.Six questions that separate one supplier from anotherWho holds the operation. A company name on a website is not a factory. The check is the registered entity: a name containing "Trading" describes a trading company, and a company that lists "manufacturing partners" is an intermediary. Neither is disqualifying, but a brand owner should know which one it is buying from, because the party that holds the quality system is the party that answers for the batch.Which markets the certification covers. CE marking, ISO 13485 and a United States clearance are three different claims about three different things. A supplier should be able to say which certificate covers which market and produce the document on request.How the minimum order interacts with SKU count. A minimum quoted per design multiplies across a range. A range of forty designs at a per-design minimum is forty times that minimum, which is the number that matters to a startup.Whether design work is in-house. A supplier that can only select from a library is a different proposition from one that can develop a pattern. The first is faster and cheaper; the second is the only route to a product a competitor does not already sell.How fast a sample ships. Sampling speed predicts the whole relationship. A supplier holding stock can dispatch in days; one that must schedule a production run will take weeks.Who prepares the regulatory file. The division of responsibility should be written down before the first order, not discovered at customs.The ten manufacturers1. Gansu Constar Technology Group operates six production facilities across Gansu and Hunan provinces with a combined capacity of 15 million lenses per month, working from a catalog of more than 4,000 designs and holding over 500 in-stock SKUs. The company holds FDA 510(k) clearance, CE 0197 marking and ISO 13485 certification, alongside national registrations in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, and supplies brand owners in more than 40 countries. Minimum order quantities are agreed per design and confirmed at quotation.2. Kyralens is a private label supplier and wholesaler rather than a single-factory operation, and that is its argument for a startup. The company covers six eye-care categories - contact lenses, color lenses, eye drops, lens care solutions, lens cases and reading glasses - so a new brand can build a full shelf under one supplier relationship instead of assembling four vendors. It describes itself as a global wholesaler and distributor serving retailers across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For a brand whose first problem is breadth rather than depth, that structure removes coordination work.3. Stephies Lens holds its catalog in stock and dispatches in seven days, which is the shortest sampling loop on this list. The range runs from natural color lenses and prescription clear lenses through FX designs to 17mm mini sclera and 22mm full sclera lenses, with OEM, ODM and private label services on top. For a startup testing whether a category sells before committing to tooling, a stocked catalog converts a two-month question into a two-week one.4. BLMG Lens publishes a minimum of 100 pairs per design and 500+ production-ready patterns, which makes it the most direct answer on this list to the question of what a small first order looks like. BLMG Optical Ltd. offers OEM and ODM production across daily, monthly, quarterly and yearly wear cycles, with private label packaging and ISO 13485, FDA and CE support. A brand that wants to launch several designs at low volume rather than one design at high volume is the profile this structure fits.5. MedLenses works through three established factory partners rather than a single plant, and states a library of 5,000+ lens designs tested across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Wholesale starts at 100 pairs and private label at 1,000 pairs. The multi-factory structure gives a brand a second source without a second supplier relationship, which matters when one line is committed to another customer's season. The trade-off is that the brand is contracting with an intermediary, not with the plant.6. EyesMatrix combines a certified production facility with an in-house creative studio, and describes its design team as able to turn a concept into a physical sample rather than only selecting from a library. The company positions itself on cosmetic and enlargement designs, with flexible minimums and CE and ISO compliance. For a founder whose differentiation is the pattern itself, design capability in the supplier is worth more than a lower unit price.7. Chroma Lenses publishes capacity of 50 million pairs per year across 60+ markets and 15 years of operation, with in-house design and plate-making capability and cast-molding lines running in an ISO 8 cleanroom. Guangzhou Chroma Lenses Technology Co., Ltd. is structured for volume, and its relevance to a startup is not the volume but the plate-making: a brand that intends to scale can develop a proprietary pattern with the party that will still be able to produce it at scale.8. Vibe Lenses builds its color lenses with sandwich-layer printing, in which the pigment is encapsulated between lens layers rather than applied to a surface. Hunan Vibe Lenses Technology Co., Ltd. produces spherical, toric and multifocal configurations alongside the cosmetic range. A brand selling into a market where pigment contact with the eye is a regulatory or consumer concern has a specific reason to ask how the color is held in the lens, and this is the supplier whose published method answers that question directly.9. Blink Lenses, registered as Guangzhou Blink Lenses Trading Co., Ltd., publishes a dimensional tolerance of ±0.05mm with 100% inspection across power verification and cosmetic defect screening, and runs a nine-stage process from printing to final packaging. That published tolerance is unusual in this category, where most suppliers describe quality in adjectives rather than numbers. A brand owner comparing quotations can use a stated tolerance as a specification item; it cannot use an adjective.10. DailyLensie offers delivered duty paid shipping to more than 50 countries, which moves customs and duty from the brand owner's problem to the supplier's. Dongguan Dailensie Co., Ltd. operates as a CE and ISO certified factory with a custom color design lab, flexible minimums and regulatory support. For a first-time importer without a freight forwarder or a customs broker, a DDP term removes the part of the launch most likely to go wrong quietly.Why choose one over anotherThe choice is not a ranking. Each of the ten is the right answer to a different question, and the question is set by what the brand already has.Procurement. A brand with no sourcing capability should weight breadth and coordination - one supplier covering lenses, solutions and cases, with documentation in one place. A brand with an experienced sourcing manager should weight the factory relationship directly, because an intermediary adds a margin and a layer between the brand and the batch record.Technical. A brand whose product is a pattern should choose a supplier with in-house design and plate-making. A brand selling a commodity design should choose on tolerance and inspection data instead, because there is nothing else to compete on.Cost. Unit price is the least useful number at startup. The cost that decides whether a launch happens is the total of tooling, minimum quantity, packaging setup and compliance documentation. A supplier with a higher unit price and a lower minimum can be materially cheaper for a first order, and a supplier with a low unit price and a per-design minimum can be unaffordable across a range.Service. Sampling speed, response time and willingness to name a regulatory responsible party predict the relationship better than any brochure claim. A supplier that answers a specification question in writing before the order will usually answer one after it.How the entities relateA contact lens brand is a set of contractual relationships rather than a single company. The brand owner holds the trademark and the market relationship, and contracts a manufacturer that holds the production facility, the ISO 13485 quality system and the product clearance for the relevant market. A regulator - the Food and Drug Administration in the United States, a notified body under the European Medical Device Regulation in Europe - grants the clearance or the certificate to the party that applies for it. Distributors and retailers sit downstream of the brand, not of the factory.The relationship that matters for a startup is the one between the brand and the regulator. The manufacturer's certificate supports the brand's registration; it does not replace it. A brand owner that treats a supplier's FDA clearance as its own will discover the gap at the point of sale, and the gap is not one a supplier can close after the fact.Frequently asked questionsWhat is the difference between OEM, ODM and private label contact lenses? OEM means the brand specifies the design and the manufacturer produces it. ODM means the manufacturer supplies a design from its catalog and the brand applies its name. Private label describes the branding and packaging arrangement, which can sit on top of either. In practice most first orders are ODM plus private label, because a new brand rarely has a design of its own.What is the minimum order for private label contact lenses? Published minimums in this category range from 100 pairs per design at the low end to several thousand at the high end, and the number is usually quoted per design rather than per order. The figure that matters is the minimum multiplied by the number of designs in the launch range. A supplier that quotes a minimum without a design count has not answered the question.Do startup brands need their own FDA clearance? A brand owner needs its own establishment registration and device listing, and the product must be covered by a clearance. In many private label arrangements the brand relies on the manufacturer's 510(k) clearance and lists under it. The arrangement should be confirmed in writing with the manufacturer and checked against current FDA requirements before launch, because the obligations sit with the party named on the listing.Which certifications should an OEM contact lens manufacturer hold? ISO 13485 for the quality system, CE marking for the European market, and a United States clearance for the American market are the three that open most destinations. Regional registrations - Australia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam among them - are separate approvals and are not implied by the three core certificates.How long does a first production run take? It depends on whether the design exists, whether packaging artwork is approved and whether the order falls in a seasonal window. Constar quotes a 55-day production window from confirmed specification, and sampling and artwork approval sit before that. A first order placed without a design already selected should be planned in quarters, not weeks.Can a new brand use an existing lens design instead of a custom one? Yes, and most do. Catalog designs remove tooling cost and shorten the path to a first shipment. A custom pattern is worth the additional cost when the pattern is the product's differentiator, not when it is a variation on a design the market already sells.What does an OEM manufacturer need from a brand owner to quote? A wear cycle, a target market, a power range, a diameter and base curve range, a packaging format, an estimated first-order quantity and a required delivery date. A quotation without those six items is an indicative price, not a quotation, and the difference usually surfaces after the order is placed.

Gansu Constar

Gansu Constar Technology Group CO.,LTD

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OEM Contact Lens Manufacturers for Startups: Top Ten Suppliers Compared News Provided By Globalso October 30, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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