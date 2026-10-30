Manhattan Book Group Ranked #1 Among Top Book Publishing Companies In New York By Review Today

New York City-based hybrid publisher earns top placement in Review Today's 2026 list, ahead of several prominent names in the publishing industry.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manhattan Book Group, an award-winning hybrid book publishing company headquartered in New York City, has been ranked #1 in Review Today's recently published article, "Top 10 Book Publishing Companies in New York Transforming the Industry." The October 26, 2026 ranking places Manhattan Book Group ahead of several established publishing houses, including W. W. Norton & Company, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Kensington Publishing, and Grove Atlantic.The Review Today ranking highlights Manhattan Book Group's personalized publishing experience, professional editorial and design services, and emphasis on helping authors gain greater visibility through media exposure and bestseller campaigns.Review Today specifically recognized the company's streamlined publishing process, which allows authors to submit manuscripts directly without requiring literary agent representation. The publication also highlighted Manhattan Book Group's dedicated publishing team, custom cover design, author branding, and strategic approach to book marketing.The recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Manhattan Book Group. The company has previously been described as the top independent book publisher in New York City by a USA Today contributor, received the Stellar Business Award for Best Publishing Service in NYC, and earned recognition from The Los Angeles Tribune as a leading hybrid book publisher in New York City.Founded by USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author J.J. Hebert, Manhattan Book Group combines elements of traditional publishing with the flexibility of independent publishing. Its publishing program provides professional editing, custom book design, worldwide distribution, publicity campaigns, and opportunities for authors to build their brands and expand their readership."Being ranked number one among New York publishing companies is a tremendous honor, especially considering the established publishers included on the list," said Hebert, founder of Manhattan Book Group. "We've built our company around providing authors with professional publishing services while also focusing on what happens after a book is published. Visibility, credibility, and reaching readers are all important parts of the publishing process."Manhattan Book Group's proprietary author program includes guaranteed Amazon bestseller status and major media placements for qualifying titles accepted into the program. The company also offers distribution through Ingram, making its published books available to bookstores and retailers around the world.The latest recognition comes as authors increasingly explore publishing alternatives that offer professional production, personalized service, and greater involvement in the publishing and marketing of their books.For more information about Manhattan Book Group and to get a publishing consultation, go to manhattanbookgroup/submit-your-manuscript.To read the complete Review Today ranking, visit .About Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group is an award-winning hybrid book publishing company based in New York City and a division of MindStir Media. Founded by bestselling author J.J. Hebert, the company offers comprehensive publishing, distribution, and book marketing services to authors across a variety of genres. Manhattan Book Group combines professional editorial and production services with strategic publicity and bestseller campaigns designed to help authors bring their books to market and connect with readers worldwide. Learn more at .

Michelle VanSledright

Manhattan Book Group

+1 800-767-0531

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Manhattan Book Group Ranked #1 Among Top Book Publishing Companies in New York by Review Today News Provided By MindStir Media LLC October 30, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies



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