DY-EPMS Tens EMS Device Advances Electronic Pulse Massage Technology

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OverviewDY-EPMS combines TENS, EMS, thermal therapy and electric cupping in one system. It uses electronic pulse stimulation to ease body pain, activate nerves and muscles, boost blood circulation and improve insomnia. Equipped with a full set of accessories, it is suitable for wellness salons, physiotherapy rooms and home daily body care.Core FunctionsRelieve whole-body pain including neck, waist and joint discomfortStimulate nerves and muscles, ease eye fatigueImprove insomnia and promote foot blood circulationBody massage with electric cupping therapyKey Advantages10 massage modes, 5 output channels, intensity adjustable from Level 1 to 30Timer setting: 1–30 minutes for flexible treatmentComplete accessories: electrode pads, sponge electrodes, massage slippers, eye mask, ear clips and electric cupping cupsABS durable casing, portable aluminum suitcase for easy transport and storageTreat ears, eyes, shoulders, arms, waist, legs and full bodyWho Needs This?Wellness centers and physiotherapy clinics for body rehabilitation servicesHealth product distributors for global salesHome users with muscle soreness, joint pain and sleep problemsWhy Choose Our DY-EPMS TENS EMS Pulse Massage Device?This all-in-one pulse therapy machine integrates multiple physiotherapy functions. Rich accessories support diverse treatment areas. Simple operation and portable suitcase design make it perfect for commercial service and home use. OEM customization is available.Get In TouchContact us for factory wholesale price, operation manual and product marketing materials.

Guangzhou Danye Optical Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Danye Optical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 15902065199

danyelasersale@126

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DY-EPMS Tens EMS Device Advances Electronic Pulse Massage Technology News Provided By Globalso October 30, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.