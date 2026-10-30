DY-EPMS Tens EMS Device Advances Electronic Pulse Massage Technology
DY-EPMS combines TENS, EMS, thermal therapy and electric cupping in one system. It uses electronic pulse stimulation to ease body pain, activate nerves and muscles, boost blood circulation and improve insomnia. Equipped with a full set of accessories, it is suitable for wellness salons, physiotherapy rooms and home daily body care.
Core Functions
Relieve whole-body pain including neck, waist and joint discomfort
Stimulate nerves and muscles, ease eye fatigue
Improve insomnia and promote foot blood circulation
Body massage with electric cupping therapy
Key Advantages
10 massage modes, 5 output channels, intensity adjustable from Level 1 to 30
Timer setting: 1–30 minutes for flexible treatment
Complete accessories: electrode pads, sponge electrodes, massage slippers, eye mask, ear clips and electric cupping cups
ABS durable casing, portable aluminum suitcase for easy transport and storage
Treat ears, eyes, shoulders, arms, waist, legs and full body
Who Needs This?
Wellness centers and physiotherapy clinics for body rehabilitation services
Health product distributors for global sales
Home users with muscle soreness, joint pain and sleep problems
Why Choose Our DY-EPMS TENS EMS Pulse Massage Device?
This all-in-one pulse therapy machine integrates multiple physiotherapy functions. Rich accessories support diverse treatment areas. Simple operation and portable suitcase design make it perfect for commercial service and home use. OEM customization is available.
Get In Touch
Contact us for factory wholesale price, operation manual and product marketing materials.
Guangzhou Danye Optical Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Danye Optical Co., Ltd.
+ +86 15902065199
danyelasersale@126
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