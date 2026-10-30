Pre-Orders Open October 30: GODZILLA MINUS ONE (Film) Godzilla Vs. Shinsei-Maru Statue

Ultimate Diorama Masterline GODZILLA MINUS ONE (Film) Godzilla vs. Shinsei-maru

Front

Size

Title Logo Plate

Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Godzilla vs. Shinsei-maru from GODZILLA MINUS ONE (Film). Pre-orders October 30, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the Ultimate Diorama Masterline GODZILLA MINUS ONE (Film) Godzilla vs. Shinsei-maru, based on the 2023 film directed by Takashi Yamazaki.The diorama recreates the chase off Ogasawara, where the Shinsei-maru attempts to slow Godzilla down as he heads toward Japan after sinking warships. Measuring nearly one meter wide, the composition presents Godzilla moving through the sea as the small minesweeper maneuvers ahead of him.Godzilla is sculpted as a full-body figure extending above and below the waterline. The paintwork uses different tones for the exposed and submerged areas of the body, while splashes and bubbles are incorporated around the figure to represent its movement through the water. The Shinsei-maru features a weathered wooden hull, crew members operating a machine gun and mines, and a broad wake shaped to reflect the vessel's maneuvering.The themed base is designed after a rocky seabed, with particular attention paid to how Godzilla connects with the base to help convey the appearance of his massive body moving through the water. A Title Logo Plate is also included and can be positioned separately as part of the display.The Bonus Version also includes a Deep-Sea Fish Display Model, based on the deep-sea fish that appear in the film as a sign of Godzilla's approach. The model vividly recreates the fish's altered form caused by rapid decompression.Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline GODZILLA MINUS ONE (Film) Godzilla vs. Shinsei-maru Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,899Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: June 2028Scale: NonH: 49 cm W: 98 cm D: 54 cmH: 11 cm W: 10 cm D: 1 cm (Title Logo Plate)H: 5 cm W: 15 cm D: 15 cm (Deep-Sea Fish Display Model)Weight: Approx. 8.67 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・GODZILLA MINUS ONE Themed Base・Title Logo Plate・Deep-Sea Fish Display Model [BONUS PART]Copyright:TM & © TOHOFor more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

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Pre-Orders Open October 30: GODZILLA MINUS ONE (Film) Godzilla vs. Shinsei-maru Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd October 30, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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