OKX Survey Finds EU Investors Prefer Crypto Over Retirement Plans For Wealth

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Europe's retail investors are increasingly open to treating cryptocurrencies as long-term wealth tools rather than purely speculative assets, according to a new OKX survey published this week. In the countries polled-France, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, alongside the U.S.-investors largely favored real estate as the asset most associated with lasting wealth, but a meaningful share still chose crypto over retirement products.

OKX commissioned a survey of 1,932 adults aged 18 to 88 who reported having previously invested in crypto. Conducted by Pollfish between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, the results show a clear split between Europe and the U.S. on whether digital assets should play a role in long-horizon financial planning.

Across the surveyed European markets, 19% of respondents picked cryptocurrencies as the best fit for“lasting wealth,” versus 8% who chose traditional retirement plans. In the U.S., preferences reversed: 21% chose retirement accounts, while 12% selected cryptocurrencies for lasting wealth. Real estate led all categories, with 34% of respondents ranking it highest for long-term wealth-above both crypto and retirement accounts. In Europe and the U.S., expectations for increasing crypto exposure over the next five years are broadly positive, though boomers are notably less supportive. Meanwhile, U.S. retirement policy remains contested as federal guidance on crypto access has shifted, and lawmakers have pushed back against proposals that would broaden options.

Key takeawaysEurope treats crypto as part of long-term wealth

Real estate emerged as the top choice for“lasting wealth” among all respondents, selected by 34%. Still, the survey indicates that crypto is already competing directly with retirement accounts in European investor thinking. According to OKX's findings, 19% of European participants chose cryptocurrencies, while only 8% selected traditional retirement plans for the same purpose.

The survey also reinforces the idea that worries about retirement adequacy may be shaping risk-tolerance for younger cohorts. Earlier this year, a May 2026 survey by Friends of Europe's citizen-engagement unit, Debating Europe, found that 43% of Europeans aged 18 to 35 expected their pensions to fall short.

OKX Europe's CEO Erald Ghoo framed the shift as evidence that crypto has moved from an experimental allocation to a recognizable component of household financial planning. He said that when investors under 45 on both sides of the Atlantic treat crypto as part of long-term wealth, it suggests crypto is now part of how people approach their finances-and that this role is likely to grow as these investors get older and wealthier.

U.S. investors show a stronger preference for retirement accounts, especially boomers

Across U.S. respondents, crypto was less favored for long-term wealth planning than retirement accounts. OKX reported that 21% of U.S. survey participants selected traditional retirement plans, compared with 12% who chose cryptocurrencies.

Expectations for increasing crypto allocations show optimism in both regions, but age appears to matter. Nearly half of European investors-47%-said they plan to increase their crypto holdings, including 13% who anticipate a significant increase. OKX also found that 51% of respondents overall expect to raise their crypto allocation, regardless of region.

Boomers are a clear outlier. OKX's data shows that 55% of boomers say crypto is not important for generational wealth building. In the U.S., boomers were even more skeptical: 65% said crypto was not at all important for generational wealth building, compared with 44% of boomers in Europe.

Excluding boomers, the U.S. investor base appears more bullish. OKX reported that 55% of U.S. participants expect to increase their crypto allocation over the next five years, with 22% planning a significant increase.

Policy backdrop: U.S. agencies expand access, lawmakers urge caution

Although U.S. respondents in the OKX survey lean more toward traditional retirement vehicles than cryptocurrencies, U.S. policy has been moving toward broader access to alternative assets. Earlier steps include the U.S. Department of Labor rescinding crypto-specific guidance that had told 401(k) plan fiduciaries to use“extreme care” when considering cryptocurrency investments.

According to the Department of Labor's compliance assistance materials, this rescission returned fiduciary guidance to a neutral position that neither endorses nor discourages crypto. OKX's article also pointed to an August 2025 executive order signed by President Donald Trump directing federal agencies to expand access to alternative assets in 401(k) plans, including potential exposure to digital assets through specific investment vehicles.

In March 2026, the Department of Labor issued a draft proposal that would expand investment options in 401(k) retirement plans to include crypto and other alternative investments. However, the effort faced political pushback. In June 2026, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, along with Representative Bobby Scott, urged the Department of Labor to withdraw the proposal, arguing it would“expose retirement accounts to exceptionally volatile assets, like digital currency.”

The tension between expanding access and raising concerns about volatility mirrors the split reflected in investor attitudes. Even with policy changes underway, the OKX survey suggests many Americans remain cautious about incorporating crypto into retirement planning-particularly in older age groups.

What to watch next for investors

For readers tracking how crypto fits into retirement strategy, the key developments to monitor are whether U.S. rulemaking on 401(k) options proceeds and how political opposition shapes the final framework. On the demand side, investors-especially those under 45-appear more willing to view crypto as long-term wealth, but boomers remain distinctly unconvinced, suggesting any retirement-related adoption curve may be uneven across generations.

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