Western Specialty Contractors Restores Historic Dunbar School Home Economics Building In San Marcos, Texas

Dunbar School restoration complete

SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Austin branch completed an exterior restoration project at the Historic Dunbar School Home Economics Building, a government-owned historic building in San Marcos, Texas. Serving as the prime contractor for the City of San Marcos, Western performed a variety of building-envelope improvements designed to preserve the structure's historic appearance while enhancing its weather resistance and long-term durability.

A primary focus of the project was repairing deteriorated exterior materials while maintaining the building's historic character. Western carefully hand-removed damaged siding to avoid disturbing adjacent historic materials and sourced matching clapboard siding for replacement areas. Crews also milled custom wood trim to replicate an existing damaged profile.

The restoration extended to the building's roof, where Western removed deteriorated roof metal and decking, installed an ice and water barrier, and added new galvalume roof panels. Seams were sealed to improve the roof's watertight performance and provide better long-term protection for the structure.

Western also restored exterior metal bars by sandblasting, priming and coating them before reinstalling them on the building's interior. Additional work addressed conditions below the structure, including coordinating vapor barrier installation, rock placement and leveling, and rebuilding and reinforcing the skirt to maintain its historic configuration while improving drainage and future access.

“One of the most important aspects of this project was finding ways to improve the building's performance without losing the historic details that make it unique,” said Michael Walker, Western Specialty Contractors Project Manager.“From sourcing matching clapboard siding to milling custom wood trim, our team took a careful approach to making the necessary repairs while respecting the building's original character.”

Western also coordinated closely with historic preservation representatives employed by the City of San Marcos throughout the restoration, helping ensure the improvements remained sensitive to the historic structure.

The project began in November 2025 and was completed in January 2026. Western finished the work within budget to the satisfaction of the City of San Marcos.

Aaron Williams

Austin Branch Manager

+1 737-209-4224 ext. 4243

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Western Specialty Contractors Restores Historic Dunbar School Home Economics Building in San Marcos, Texas News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors October 30, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.