Saumya Uniyal On Playing Charu In 'Matargashti': 'The Role Felt Like A Manifestation Of Something I Had Wished For'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Saumya Uniyal, who plays Charu in the project 'Matargashti', described the role as a special opportunity that felt like a manifestation of something she had wished for.

Talking about her character and the aspects of her personality that she finds most interesting, Saumya told IANS,“Charu can be very easily misunderstood if you look at her from the surface. Some parents might even call her the 'buri sangat' they warn you about. But she's one of those friends who is filled with love, care and genuine warmth. Charu is also someone who's very protective as a friend and wears her heart on her sleeve. One thing about her that I wish I had in me was the confidence and fierceness with which she carries herself.”

Revealing how the role felt like a manifestation of something she had wished for, she added,“I actually had a diary where I had written that I wanted to book a series. I wrote in detail, and surprisingly, that was the only point I wrote about in detail. It mentions what kind of role it would be, what the length of the episodes would be, etc. So, in a way, I guess I manifested this.”

Speaking about her admiration for veteran actor Rajesh Sharma and her bond with co-star Adrija Sinha, Saumya shared,“Rajesh sir has been someone I have looked up to for so many years. His work speaks for itself, and his talent for moulding himself into a character so easily is commendable.”

For Adrija, she mentioned,“Adrija's talent was something I was a little intimidated by when I first saw her work. I remember the first time we met was during our costume trials, and we instantly clicked. Our bond grew even deeper during the shoot. Ever since then, she has been like a little sister to me, and with all my heart, I wish the best of the best for her. I guess the bond we shared off-screen translated into Dhara and Charu's on-screen chemistry pretty flawlessly.”

“Matargashti” explores relationships, generational differences, and personal independence. Speaking about her understanding of these themes while preparing for her character, Saumya stated,“Everything that you see in the series is a reflection of the society that we live in. There was no particular preparation that I did for this character because everything the series portrays, from generational differences to the freshness of experiencing attraction towards the opposite gender for the first time and fighting for the idea of personal independence, was a part of my childhood.”

“Matargashti” premiered on October 21 on Netflix.