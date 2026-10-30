Karwa Chauth 2026: Nick Jonas Adjusts Tour Schedule To Celebrate With Priyanka Chopra

Karwa Chauth 2026: Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth celebration grabbed attention as she revealed Nick Jonas had adjusted his busy tour schedule to be home for the festival. The actress also shared adorable family pictures with Nick and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse into her Karwa Chauth celebrations, but it was her husband's thoughtful gesture that made the occasion particularly special. The actress revealed that Nick Jonas had planned his tour schedule around the festival so he could spend the day with her.

Sharing pictures from the celebration on social media, Priyanka explained that Nick returned home without her having to ask him. He understood how important the occasion was to her and made arrangements to be present despite his professional commitments.

Expressing her happiness, Priyanka wrote, "He came home without me asking him to...knowing how much it would mean to me and I...he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. No one like my guy... May a love like this find you all... happy karwachauth ❤️"

Her message quickly caught the attention of fans, with many appreciating Nick's efforts to make the festival special for his wife.

Priyanka also shared several photographs from the family's intimate celebration. The actress looked festive in a traditional red outfit, while Nick Jonas complemented her look in white traditional attire.

Their daughter, Malti Marie, was also part of the celebrations and looked adorable in Indian ethnic clothing. The family pictures offered a glimpse into how the couple incorporates Indian traditions into their life in the United States.

Unlike elaborate celebrity celebrations, the photographs captured simple family moments, making the occasion feel personal and relatable.

Before sharing the complete set of Karwa Chauth photographs, Priyanka had given fans a closer look at her festive mehendi.

The actress posted a picture of her palm, revealing a beautiful henna design featuring Nick Jonas' name. She accompanied the photograph with the caption, "Piya ke naam ki.. happy Karva Chauth to all those celebrating."

The mehendi picture added another personal touch to her celebrations and reflected the actress's enthusiasm for observing Indian traditions even while living overseas.

Priyanka has often shared such festive glimpses with her followers, making her celebrations with Nick and Malti a familiar part of her social media updates.

How Priyanka Chopra Keeps Indian Festivals Alive In Los Angeles

Despite spending much of her time in the United States, Priyanka has consistently made an effort to celebrate Indian festivals with her family.

Earlier, the actress shared glimpses of the family's Dussehra celebrations at their Los Angeles home. The festivities included traditional rituals such as pooja, Shivling Abhishek, havan and Kanya Pujan.

Nick was also seen participating in the religious ceremonies alongside their daughter, Malti Marie. These moments offered a glimpse into how the couple introduces Indian customs and cultural traditions to their daughter.

From Dussehra to Karwa Chauth, Priyanka's social media updates frequently showcase the family's efforts to stay connected to Indian festivals while living abroad.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Relationship And Family Life

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 in a series of traditional Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies in Rajasthan. Their wedding celebrations attracted considerable attention, bringing together Indian customs and Western traditions.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy. Since then, they have occasionally shared family photographs and special moments on social media while maintaining a degree of privacy around their daughter's life.

Priyanka's latest Karwa Chauth post offered another glimpse into their relationship. While the festive outfits, mehendi and family photographs caught everyone's attention, it was Nick's decision to make time for the occasion that became the highlight.